Meesho expands personal care portfolio with P&G, HUL, and Himalaya partnerships

ADVERTISEMENT
Meesho Mall has announced its partnership with beauty and personal care companies to expand its offering in India's tier-2 and 3 cities. According to the e-commerce company, it partnered with Procter & Gamble (P&G) India, Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), and Himalaya, bringing WHishpers, Pampers, Pantene, Lux, Tresemme, Clinic Plus, Indulekha and a range of other products onto the e-retailer's platform.
"Meesho Mall is expanding its personal care portfolio by partnering with some of the personal care companies, making beauty and personal care products more accessible to consumers across the country. This includes Procter & Gamble (P&G) India — home to Pampers, Whisper, Head & Shoulders, Pantene, and Gillette; Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) — offering brands like Ponds, Dove, Vaseline, Elle 18, Sunsilk, Clinic Plus, Indulekha, Pears, Lux, and Tresemme; as well as Himalaya," Meesho mentioned.
This move comes amid a shift in consumer behavior, as demand for personal care grows for millions of Indian shoppers, especially in cities like Varanasi, Madurai, Raipur, and Jodhpur, it added
"These partnerships make it easier for consumers to access trusted products from top brands at competitive prices," the company said.
The Softbank-backed firm recently rechristened from FashnearTechnologies to Meesho Pvt Ltd amid the process for its public debut filing.
The Bengaluru-based startup reportedly approved a proposal to issue 411.4 crore bonus shares to its existing shareholders. According to media reports, Meesho is likely to raise around $ 1 billion through its initial public offering (IPO) at a valuation of $10 billion.
Meesho has raised $1.4 billion from investors such as Softbank, Prosus, Peak XV, and Westbridge Capital, among others.
In Fiscal year 2024, Meesho reported operating revenues of Rs 7,615 crore, a 33% increase from a year earlier. The e-commerce platform adjusted losses narrowed by 97% to Rs 53 crore. Meesho attributed the gains to improved efficiencies across multiple areas like logistics and optimization of generative AI and machine learning for better discovery and improved in-app experience.