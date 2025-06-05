Shein hit with EU complaint over dark patterns in app, website

ADVERTISEMENT
Fast-fashion retailer Shein has been hit with complaints from the European Union's consumer group over dark patterns. According to a report by Reuters, the pan-European consumer organization BEUC has alleged that Shein is using different tactics to make people buy more on its website and application.
In the complaint, BEUC said several pop-ups urge customers not to leave the app or risk losing promotions. The shopping platform also showcases countdown timers to create pressure to complete the purchases. Further, BEUC said that Shein sent 12 notifications from the app in a single day.
BEUC director general Agustin Reyna said, "For us, to be satisfactory they need to get rid of these dark patterns, but the question is whether they will have enough incentive to do so, knowing the potential impact it can have on the volume of purchases".
Shein responded by saying that it is working constructively with national consumer authorities and the EU Commission to demonstrate its commitment to complying with EU laws and regulations.
The EU's consumer organization noted that mass-market clothing retailers were widely using dark patterns and urged for strict scrutiny against such measures.
Notably, 25 BEUC member organizations in 21 countries, including, France, Germany, Spain, etc have joined in the grievance filed with the EU and European consumer protection network.
Last month, the European Commission warned Shein to stop breaching consumer law else it would face fines.
The term “dark patterns” was first coined in 2010 by British UX specialist Harry Brignull to describe interface designs that deliberately steer users toward decisions they might not otherwise make—such as signing up for unwanted services or revealing personal information. In 2023, India officially recognized 13 types of dark patterns as unfair trade practices under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019. Offenders can face fines of up to Rs 20 lakh and imprisonment of up to six months.