Disney fails to halt YouTube from hiring key executive Justin Connolly

Disney had filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles state court last month seeking to block Connolly’s appointment at Alphabet-owned YouTube, accusing him of breach of contract, unfair competition, and interfering with contractual obligations.

By  Storyboard18Jun 5, 2025 8:47 AM
The company asked for both a preliminary and permanent injunction to stop Connolly from assuming his new role.

A Los Angeles judge on Wednesday denied Walt Disney Co.'s request to block former top executive Justin Connolly from joining tech giant Alphabet's Youtube, as per a Reuters report.

Disney had filed a lawsuit in a California state court last month, accusing Connolly of breaching his contract, engaging in unfair competition, and interfering with existing contractual relationships by accepting a role at a direct competitor.

The media conglomerate had asked the court for both a preliminary and permanent injunction to prevent Connolly from moving to YouTube, where he is slated to take over as global head of media and sports.

However, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge James Chalfant ruled against the preliminary injunction and temporary restraining order, allowing Connolly to proceed with his new role at YouTube.

Connolly's upcoming role is seen as a critical one. According to a Reuters report from May, he will lead YouTube's relationships with major media companies and oversee its rapidly expanding live sports business - a space that has become increasingly competitive among streaming giants.


First Published on Jun 5, 2025 8:47 AM

