Cracking down on misleading ads: Government to introduce guidelines to curb environmental greenwashing

Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Department of Consumer Affairs and Chief Commissioner of Central Consumer Protection Authority, led the third committee meeting focused on putting together guidelines for the 'Protection of consumers against Greenwashing.'

“Consumer’s interest is of paramount importance,” he said.

The Secretary reaffirmed the Department's commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and preventing false or misleading advertisements that violate the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

During the meeting, committee members discussed the circulated draft guidelines, which define key terms such as 'greenwashing' and 'environmental claims.'

The guidelines will be applicable to all advertisements or service provider, product seller, advertiser, or an advertising agency or endorser whose service is availed for the advertisement of such goods or services.

The guidelines prescribe various disclosure that would be required to be made by the company making green claims. The various disclosures are:-

1. All environmental claims shall be accurate and disclose all material information either in the relevant advertisement or communication or by inserting a QR Code, or any such technology including web link, which will be linked to relevant information.

2. While making disclosures in relation to environmental claims, data from research shall not be cherry picked to highlight only favourable observations while obscuring others that are unfavourable.

3. Any person making an environment related claim should specify whether it refers to the good, manufacturing process, packaging, manner of use of the good or its disposal; or service or the process of rendering the service.

4. All environmental claims shall be backed by verifiable evidence.

5. Comparative environmental claims that compare one product or service to another must be based on verifiable and relevant data that is disclosed to the consumers.

6. Specific environmental claims must be supported by credible certification, reliable scientific evidence, and independent third-party verification to maintain their authenticity.

Guidelines also provide that No person to whom these guidelines apply shall engage in greenwashing and vague terms such as 'green', 'eco-friendly', 'eco-consciousness', 'good for the planet', 'cruelty-free', and similar assertions shall not be used without various disclosures.

The draft guideline provides that aspirational or futuristic environmental claims need to be made with various disclosures. Draft Guidelines also provide Guidance Note for environmental claims with appropriate examples to provide help and guidance to industry.

“Penalty for misleading advertisement for Greenwashing by company will be governed as per Consumer Protection Act, 2019 and the Guidelines are just in the nature of clarification to the stakeholders and violations of the provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019 shall continue to be governed under the existing provisions of the Consumer Protection Act 2019,” said a statement from the ministry.