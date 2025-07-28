Cranberries, durians, among British agri items to get duty relief in India-UK trade pact

India is opening up to a small basket of niche British agricultural products under its comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) with the United Kingdom, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce, as per a PTI report.

The government has offered duty concessions to a range of products including cranberries, durians, select mushrooms, leeks, lettuce, and artichokes - items that are not widely grown or produced in India.

"These products have negligible production in India," the ministry noted, adding that the move will not affect domestic farmers. The objective is to enhance bilateral trade without compromising sensitive sectors of Indian agriculture.

At the same time, the government has drawn clear red lines by excluding key items such as apples, oranges, pomegranates, and pineapples from any concessions under the trade pact. Similarly, entire categories like dairy and cereals remain protected.

This means that no duty relief is being offered for dairy products such as milk, cheese, butter, ghee, or for staple grains like wheat, rice, maize, and millets, the report added.

On the other hand, Indian exporters are exporters are expected to reap considerable benefits from the agreement. Over 95% of Indian tariff lines in the agriculture sector will now enjoy zero-duty access to the UK market.

This move brings Indian farm products on par with exports from major EU nations like Germany and the Netherlands, who already benefit from zero tariffs, the report added.