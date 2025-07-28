            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • cranberries-durians-among-british-agri-items-to-get-duty-relief-in-india-uk-trade-pact-77393

Cranberries, durians, among British agri items to get duty relief in India-UK trade pact

At the same time, the government has drawn clear red lines by excluding key items such as apples, oranges, pomegranates, and pineapples from any concessions under the trade pact.

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2025 6:09 PM
Cranberries, durians, among British agri items to get duty relief in India-UK trade pact
The government has offered duty concessions to a range of products including cranberries, durians, select mushrooms, leeks, lettuce, and artichokes. (Free image from Unsplash)

India is opening up to a small basket of niche British agricultural products under its comprehensive economic and trade agreement (CETA) with the United Kingdom, according to a statement from the Ministry of Commerce, as per a PTI report.

The government has offered duty concessions to a range of products including cranberries, durians, select mushrooms, leeks, lettuce, and artichokes - items that are not widely grown or produced in India.

"These products have negligible production in India," the ministry noted, adding that the move will not affect domestic farmers. The objective is to enhance bilateral trade without compromising sensitive sectors of Indian agriculture.

At the same time, the government has drawn clear red lines by excluding key items such as apples, oranges, pomegranates, and pineapples from any concessions under the trade pact. Similarly, entire categories like dairy and cereals remain protected.

This means that no duty relief is being offered for dairy products such as milk, cheese, butter, ghee, or for staple grains like wheat, rice, maize, and millets, the report added.

On the other hand, Indian exporters are exporters are expected to reap considerable benefits from the agreement. Over 95% of Indian tariff lines in the agriculture sector will now enjoy zero-duty access to the UK market.

This move brings Indian farm products on par with exports from major EU nations like Germany and the Netherlands, who already benefit from zero tariffs, the report added.

The trade boost is expected to positively impact exports of fresh grapes, onions, mixed vegetables, natural honey, bakery items such as bread and cakes, as well as preserved vegetables, sauces, and fruits.


Tags
First Published on Jul 28, 2025 6:07 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Google appears before ED in illegal betting ads probe, Meta a no-show

Google appears before ED in illegal betting ads probe, Meta a no-show

How it Works

TCS layoffs: NITES files 3rd complaint within two weeks against IT giant, threatens nationwide protest

TCS layoffs: NITES files 3rd complaint within two weeks against IT giant, threatens nationwide protest

How it Works

India joins global push for safe AI as domestic framework takes shape

India joins global push for safe AI as domestic framework takes shape

How it Works

TCS layoffs: Govt to discuss issue with industry, academia

TCS layoffs: Govt to discuss issue with industry, academia

How it Works

Kerala HC bans commercial film shoots in wildlife sanctuaries and national parks

Kerala HC bans commercial film shoots in wildlife sanctuaries and national parks

Brand Makers

'Thank God! Kitne Aadmi The' period will come to end: CP Gurnani on TCS layoffs

'Thank God! Kitne Aadmi The' period will come to end: CP Gurnani on TCS layoffs

How it Works

US tightens visa interview waiver rules for non-immigrants, sparking global concerns

US tightens visa interview waiver rules for non-immigrants, sparking global concerns