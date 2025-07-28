            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • google-appears-before-ed-in-illegal-betting-ads-probe-meta-a-no-show-77403

Google appears before ED in illegal betting ads probe, Meta a no-show

The ED's investigation centers around allegations that Google and Meta facilitated the promotion of online betting applications that are now under scrutiny for serious financial crimes, including large-scale money laundering and hawala transactions.

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2025 6:45 PM
Google appears before ED in illegal betting ads probe, Meta a no-show
The two tech giants had been previously summoned for questioning on July 21 but had sought additional time to comply.

In a major development in the ongoing crackdown on illegal online gambling, tech behemoth Google appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday in response to a money laundering probe tied to the promotion of illegal betting and gambling advertisements, reported PTI.

However, Meta, which was also summoned in the same case, failed to send a representative, according to official sources cited in the report.

The two tech giants had been previously summoned for questioning on July 21 but had sought additional time to comply. The ED's investigation centers around allegations that Google and Meta facilitated the promotion of online betting applications that are now under scrutiny for serious financial crimes, including large-scale money laundering and hawala transactions.

A Google spokesperson, speaking to PTI last week, asserted the company's commitment to platform safety, stating, "We are committed to keeping our platforms safe and secure, prohibiting the promotion of illegal gambling ads. We are extending our full support and cooperation to investigating agencies to hold bad actors responsible and keep users safe.”

The ED suspects that both companies enabled visibility and reach for websites associated with these illicit platforms by selling them prime ad slots.

Many of these apps, officials said, masqueraded as skill-based games but were in fact vehicles for illegal gambling, duping users and laundering money through layered and opaque financial networks, the report added.

As per the report, investigators believe the illegal betting ecosystem may have generated illicit funds worth hundreds of crores of rupees, channelled through hawala routes to bypass regulatory oversight. These activities not only defrauded individuals but also resulted in massive tax evasion.


Tags
First Published on Jul 28, 2025 6:44 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Mercedes-Benz to allow Teams video calls while driving, here's how it works

Mercedes-Benz to allow Teams video calls while driving, here's how it works

How it Works

India joins global push for safe AI as domestic framework takes shape

India joins global push for safe AI as domestic framework takes shape

Digital

Tesla confirms long-term chip supply deal with Samsung

Tesla confirms long-term chip supply deal with Samsung

How it Works

Google, IIMC launch AI training program to future-proof Indian newsrooms

Google, IIMC launch AI training program to future-proof Indian newsrooms

Digital

Today in AI | Neuralink patient signs telepathically | Gujarat approves AI action plan | Geoffery Hinton calls out tech giants

Today in AI | Neuralink patient signs telepathically | Gujarat approves AI action plan | Geoffery Hinton calls out tech giants

Digital

Employee collects Rs 5 lakh while leaving work within 2 minutes daily

Employee collects Rs 5 lakh while leaving work within 2 minutes daily

How it Works

Over 6,900 inputs received on Draft Digital Personal Data Protection rules 2025 from citizens and stakeholders

Over 6,900 inputs received on Draft Digital Personal Data Protection rules 2025 from citizens and stakeholders