Kerala HC bans commercial film shoots in wildlife sanctuaries and national parks

The Kerala High Court has ruled that commercial film shoots are not legally permissible in national parks, wildlife sanctuaries, tiger reserves, and other protected forest zones under the current legal framework, as per a Bar & Bench report.

The decision came in response to a petition that highlighted the alleged environmental damage caused during the 2018 shooting of the Mammootty-starrer Unda at a reserve forest in Kasaragod.

During the hearing, the Kerala Forest Department presented a 2013 government order (GO) that outlined fees for filming documentaries, educational films, and commercial movies in forest areas.

However, the Court made it clear that this GO lacks the force of law and cannot override provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

"The Government Order dated 30th March, 2013, issued by the State of Kerala does not have the force of law to permit commercial film making and commercial TV serials in wildlife sanctuaries, national parks, and tiger reserves contrary to the scheme of the Wild Life (Protection) Act of 1972," the judgment stated in the report.

The Bench directed the State government to issue appropriate instructions to forest department officials in alignment with the Court's interpretation of the law. It also left room for legal challenges if future policy changes or statutory amendments are introduced to allow such shoots, the report added.