TCS, Infosys, Wipro and HCL Tech headcount reduces by over 42,000 in two years

India’s top four IT services companies — Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys, Wipro, and HCLTech — have collectively reduced their headcount by over 42,000 employees in the past two years.
Wipro recorded the steepest decline, with headcount reduced by 25,200 jobs since 2023. It was followed by Infosys, which saw a reduction of 12,506 employees over the same period.
TCS reported a comparatively smaller drop of 2,249 employees in the same period. However, CEO K Krithivasan recently stated that the company plans to cut over 12,000 roles globally citing a "skill mismatch". Despite this, TCS will continue hiring and training "high-quality talent," he said.
In an email, the software giant wrote, "TCS is on a journey to become a future-ready organization. This includes strategic initiatives on multiple fronts, including investing in new tech areas (AI and Data, Cybersecurity, Cloud, IoT, and Enterprise Solutions), entering new markets, deploying AI at scale for our clients and ourselves, deepening our partnerships, creating next-gen delivery and innovation infrastructure and realigning our workforce mode".
The company added, " This will impact 2% of our global workforce, primarily in the middle and senior grades, over the course of the year".
TCS CEO who plans to cut 12,000 jobs took home Rs26.5 crore in FY25 - still not the highest paid in IT
As of June 30, 2025, TCS’s total headcount stood at 613,069, with an attrition rate of 13.8%, up year-on-year. Infosys had 323,788 employees, with attrition climbing to 14.4%.
Wipro’s workforce dropped to 233,232, while its attrition rate surged to 15.1%, the highest among the four.
In contrast, HCLTech saw minimal reduction — just 287 roles over two years — ending the June quarter with 223,151 employees.
Meanwhile, the salaries of te CEOs of the companies have witnessed a significant jump in the last fiscal. According to the annual reports, TCS CEO's salary increased by 4.6% to Rs 26.52 crore in FY25, whereas Infosys CEO Salil Parekh's compensation rose by 22% to Rs 80.6 crore, and Wipro CEO Srinivas Pallia's total compensation for FY25 was approximately Rs 53.64 crore. HCL Tech has not released FY25 annual report, but company's CEO C Vijayakumar earned Rs 84.16 crore in FY24.