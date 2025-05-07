            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • india-excludes-diamonds-smartphones-optical-fibres-from-duty-cuts-in-uk-trade-pact-64895

India excludes diamonds, smartphones, optical fibres from duty cuts in UK trade pact

Under the landmark FTA with the UK, India protects key domestic industries by excluding items like smartphones, diamonds, and EVs from tariff cuts. Auto imports allowed under tight quotas.

By  Storyboard18May 7, 2025 4:46 PM
India excludes diamonds, smartphones, optical fibres from duty cuts in UK trade pact
Items like diamonds, silver, smartphones, television camera tubes, plastics, base stations, and optical fibre bundles have been placed in the “exclusion list” — meaning British exporters will not receive any import duty benefits on these products. (Image credits: Unsplash)

India has decided not to offer duty concessions to British businesses on a host of sensitive industrial goods including smartphones, diamonds, silver, and optical fibres, under the recently concluded free trade agreement (FTA) with the United Kingdom, a senior government official said in a PTI report.

The FTA, signed on May 6, seeks to double bilateral trade to USD 120 million by 2030, but India has opted for a cautious approach in areas deemed strategically or economically sensitive.

Goods such as plastics, base stations, television camera tubes, and bundled optical cables have been placed on an exclusion list, meaning no customs duty reductions will be extended on their import from the UK.

The official noted that while the agreement includes concessions for UK automobile exports, these are capped within strict quotas. Petrol and diesel engine vehicles will enjoy lowered duties, but only under pre-defined quotas, the report added.

For electric vehicles (EVs), the number of units eligible for concessional duty is limited to just a few thousand, with no out-of-quota benefits.

“There is no blanket reduction. The sensitivities around EVs have been addressed. Any out-of-quota ICE vehicle imports will see a gradual reduction in duty over an extended timeline,” the official clarified in the report.

India, the fourth-largest automobile producer globally, is leveraging its robust domestic industry while safeguarding it from being swamped by premium imports. The deal is expected to aid Indian automakers and component manufacturers in tapping into the UK market, especially for internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and related components.

“This should help our auto component makers gain ground in the UK,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Partner and Automotive Tax Leader, EY India in the report.

Current passenger vehicle imports from the UK are minimal – only 60 units worth USD 2.75 million in 2024. Most UK manufacturing units cater to high-end segments, producing brands like Bentley, Rolls-Royce, and Aston Martin.

Meanwhile, India’s domestic EV market is steadily growing. According to the Federation of Automotive Dealers Associations (FADA), electric passenger vehicle sales surged 56.87% in April 2025 over the previous year, with Tata Motors maintaining leadership at 4,436 units, followed by JSW MG Motor India and Mahindra & Mahindra, the report added.

Under the FTA, India has also taken a longer phase-out period for duties on several other products including ceramics, petroleum goods, various chemicals, aircraft engines, and engineering equipment – further emphasizing the calibrated approach taken in the deal.

India exported USD 12.92 billion worth of goods to the UK in FY 2023-24, against imports of USD 8.41 billion – a trade surplus in India’s favour.


Tags
First Published on May 7, 2025 4:46 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Jio and Airtel sustain broadband supremacy amid modest industry growth: TRAI

Jio and Airtel sustain broadband supremacy amid modest industry growth: TRAI

How it Works

GroupM mulls layoffs amid global restructuring, leadership overhaul

GroupM mulls layoffs amid global restructuring, leadership overhaul

How it Works

Bombay HC upholds stay on 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar' movie release

Bombay HC upholds stay on 'Shaadi Ke Director Karan aur Johar' movie release

How it Works

PVR INOX brings back Piku, Hum Tum and Dhadkan for big-screen revival

PVR INOX brings back Piku, Hum Tum and Dhadkan for big-screen revival

How it Works

Global trade just got a twist of lime: India-UK ink landmark deal, cut whisky and gin tariffs down to 10%

Global trade just got a twist of lime: India-UK ink landmark deal, cut whisky and gin tariffs down to 10%

How it Works

ChatGPT maker OpenAI to acquire AI coding tool Windsurf in $3 bn deal

ChatGPT maker OpenAI to acquire AI coding tool Windsurf in $3 bn deal

How it Works

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation

"WPP Media": Possible rebrand of GroupM signals strategic reset amid intensifying industry consolidation