TCS layoffs: NITES files 3rd complaint within two weeks against IT giant, threatens nationwide protest

The IT-union body, Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), on Monday filed third official complaint against Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, a day after the IT major announced to sack 2% of its global workforce, that is around 12,000 employees, in the fiscal year 2026.

NITES alleged that TCS's mail to employees, sent on Sunday evening, was a callous move as it lacked prior formal communication with employees.

"TCS has planned to terminate thousands of employees without giving them due notice or any prior intimation to the government, all of which are mandatory under existing Indian labour laws," NITES wrote and called it an illegal move.

Further, NITES said that as per the Indian law, "Employee who has served for over a year can be retrenched unless the company provides one month’s notice or wages in lieu, pays statutory retrenchment compensation, and notifies the government". The IT Union body accused TCS of violating the labour law.

"These actions are in clear violation of Indian labour laws that prohibit retrenchment without government approval, proper notice period, and statutory compensation," Harpreet Singh Saluja , President, NITES, said. "It is a blatant abuse of power and shows complete disregard for employee welfare," Saluja added.

It said that the company's decision impacts the employees emotionally, psychologically and financially as it would impact mid and senior-level employees who have a lot of commitment at this age.

"This is not restructuring. This is a mass sacking dressed in corporate jargon," NITES added, "It will set a dangerous precedent for other companies, by normalizing job insecurity, erode employee rights, and severely damaging trust in India’s employment ecosystem".

NITES has urged the government to direct the company to immediately halt all terminations and reinstate affected employees. Besides, the union body has asked the labour ministry to consider framing stricter safeguards for the IT sector.

In the past two weeks, NITES filed a complaint against TCS over its 'Bench Policy' and delay in onboarding 600 lateral hires. NITES has called TCS's 'bench policy' unethical and unlawful which will force voluntary resignations without proper process or safeguards.

Last month, TCS rolled out a new associate deployment policy that mandates a minimum of 225 billed business days annually for each employee, limiting bench time to a maximum of 35 business days per year. The policy, which came into effect on June 12, aims to cut employee "idle time" and align workforce deployment with organisational and individual performance goals.

NITES alleged that if associates failed to secure a project within 35 days, they would face termination or be pressured to resign. The IT union body underscored that when the company itself struggles to find projects, it cannot hold employees responsible for bench time.