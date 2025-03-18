Cricket, Celebrities, and a Masterstroke: What makes Dream11's star-studded IPL campaign stand out

Dream11's latest IPL campaign is making waves—not just for its star-studded lineup but for its sharp writing and massive production scale. With Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor going head-to-head alongside top cricketers like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah, the ad has struck a chord with audiences. More than just entertainment, it's a strategic play that showcases Dream11’s dominance in the advertising landscape, a brand already known for its creative and collaborative ads.

According to industry media planners, the budget for the campaign is estimated to be over Rs 80 crore including production cost, celebrity fees and media amplification. But money alone isn't what makes it work! What sets this one apart is the writing - every line holds that power, brand experts told Storyboard18.

The high-energy, banter-filled campaign film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and has been conceptualised by Tilt Brand Solutions and ZeroFifty. With confusion, comedy, and a battle of wits, this ad is a must-watch and has been produced by EarthSky Pictures.

Going viral on social media, handful of netizens have even called the Dream11 dramatic "2.5 mins ad better than whole 2.5 hrs of a Bollywood movie."

The film features Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, with Aamir hilariously mistaking Ranbir for "Ranveer Singh," only for Rohit Sharma to correct him. The B town actors rope in India's biggest cricketing icons including Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, R.Ashwin in the playful rivalry as they begin handpicking their teams, naming Aamir11 and Ranbir11. The unpredictable showdown begins when both the actors challenge each other to a game on the field. The star-studded drama is then followed by a dash of humour and surprise as Arbaaz Khan and Jackie Shroff make special appearances.

But what fuels this strategy? Vikrant Mudaliar, Chief Marketing Officer of Dream Sports, sheds light on the core insight driving the campaign: "..we have always aimed to make our campaigns relatable to sports fans. As with past campaigns, our goal this time was to convey a universal truth in a fun and engaging way—whether in life or sports, building a great team is essential to success."

This idea is brought to life in the ad’s playful showdown between Aamir11 and Ranbir11, a dramatic tug-of-war over team selections. "The players who make up a team shape its story and success. Choosing the right members requires intelligence, judgment, and skill—something true in sports, life, and fantasy gaming on Dream11," Mudaliar adds.

Creative director and stand-up comedian Jackie J. Thakkar highlights that while “stunt-casting” in ads has become an increasingly common practice - especially since the CRED ads cracked the formula - this particular spot from Dream11 sets itself apart by taking the quirky quotient a notch higher.

Getting the relatively reclusive Aamir Khan as one of the centre-pieces of this ad only adds to the re-watchability. Not to mention the premise itself- a petty Aamir Khan squabbling with an irate Ranbir Kapoor - going as far as misidentifying him as Ranveer Singh, are all ingredients of a timeless ad.

But beyond the storytelling, the campaign signals a larger shift in the advertising ecosystem. Insiders tracking the company's spending patterns pointed to the 51% figure as evidence of a high-risk, high-reward strategy. Storyboard18 reached out to the agencies behind the campaign, who remained unavailable to comment.

Sandeep Goyal, chairman of Rediffusion, points out how Dream11’s deep pockets enable such large-scale productions: "They have the financial muscle—not just to produce a star-studded, long-format ad, but also to fund an extensive media run. This reflects the changing advertising landscape where digital-first brands dominate, while traditional brands struggle to even afford a single IPL spot. The gap is becoming more pronounced."

Interestingly, the 'Aapki Team Mein Kaun' campaign also taps into a powerful emotional vein. Harish Bijoor, brand strategy specialist, believes it taps into childhood nostalgia in a way few other ads do.

"It reminds us of the way we picked teams as kids—the friendly rivalry, the playful arguments over who gets chosen. That emotional connection is powerful."

Anyone who has played street cricket or school sports can relate. There’s a special thrill in getting first pick, in debating over who deserves to be in your team. The Dream11 ad doesn’t just showcase fantasy gaming—it transports audiences back to those moments. The laughter, the rivalry, the joy of winning—it’s all there, woven seamlessly into the narrative.

This campaign also subtly addresses a less obvious but important aspect. A few analysts have noted that the purpose of this particular ad is to make online gaming look fun, helping them retain existing customers.

Dream11’s marketing approach is not just about launching one-off campaigns; it’s a carefully planned strategy. Mudaliar shares how the brand builds anticipation before the season and keeps the engagement going. "For multiple campaigns now, we’ve seen the value of teasing the audience before the season kicks off and continuing the story with follow-up ads. This year is no different. Our setup film, ‘The Party,’ lays the foundation, and shorter films will follow, keeping the conversation alive."

By blending nostalgia, humor, and competitive team-building, Dream11’s IPL campaign proves that great advertising is more than just big budgets and big names. It’s about storytelling that sticks. And as fantasy sports continue to grow, Dream11’s ability to craft compelling narratives will be key to maintaining its dominance.

The campaign kicks off with an ad leading up to a series of eight films that will air throughout the IPL season on major digital platforms. Dream11 is the principal sponsor for five IPL teams including Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. The brand is also the official partner for an additional four teams of the IPL this year.

With record-breaking digital viewership and a shifting consumer engagement landscape, every year IPL drives a surge in ad spends, and brands plan their media budgets accordingly. With ad rates climbing and competition for consumer attention escalating, marketers are fine-tuning their approaches to maximise impact across platforms. In such a competitive environment, how do brands stand out? The answer lies in strategic differentiation.

Explaining why brands are willing to invest heavily in IPL advertising, Ashish Bhasin, founder of The Bhasin Consulting Group, points out that high-profile campaigns help cut through the clutter. When advertising during IPL or other major events, brands are competing with hundreds of ads for consumer attention, he says.

"A well-executed, entertaining ad with the right celebrity endorsements can make all the difference. "But the key objective should always be brand recall. If the messaging aligns with the brand identity, it strengthens the brand; otherwise, it fails to deliver impact."

The ad’s effectiveness isn’t just about reach, but resonance. Branding expert Lloyd Mathias underscores how the ad reinforces Dream11’s core proposition through its storytelling. "Toward the end, we see Aamir and Ranbir locked in a battle over players—Aamir says, 'Rishabh is in my team,' and Ranbir counters with, 'Rohit is in my team.' It’s a clever way to drive home Dream11’s messaging."

So, when the next Dream11 ad drops, the real question is—who’s in your team?

Credits for Dream11 'Aapki Team Mein Kaun' ad campaign: