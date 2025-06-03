Deception by design: How illegal gambling evades laws through surrogate ads

A new front in the battle against illegal gambling in India is emerging not in betting apps but in your shopping cart.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season, quick commerce platform Zepto sparked controversy by displaying ads for Parimatch, an illegal gambling brand via an unsolicited schedule added to users’ carts. The kicker? The Parimatch-branded schedule was listed at Rs. 0, giving users no reason to remove it. As a result, the ad lingered for days, potentially getting delivered and turning the shopping cart into a persistent brand billboard for a banned betting platform.

As Storyboard18 reported earlier, despite strict guidelines prohibiting the advertising of illegal gambling platforms, Zepto not only promoted Parimatch but also went as far as including flyers in customer orders, essentially delivering gambling ads straight to people’s homes.

This subtle tactic exemplifies the larger crisis of surrogate advertising—a growing menace in India’s digital advertising ecosystem. Illegal gambling operators are bypassing restrictions by launching spin-off entities that mimic the branding, logos, and names of known betting platforms. These entities pose as legitimate businesses—sports news portals, tech blogs, or fashion brands masking their true purpose: pushing illegal gambling.

A notable example is 1xBat, which introduced itself as a sports news and sportswear brand. Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan was announced as its brand ambassador, a move framed as legitimate. However, 1xBat is widely recognized as a surrogate for 1xBet, a banned gambling platform, with strikingly similar branding and naming conventions. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) acknowledged this link in its October 3, 2022 advisory, citing 1xBat as a clear case of surrogate promotion, as per a report on the policy blueprint for curbing illegal online gambling in India authored by Samridh Shastry, Policy Analyst, CUTS International.

This strategy extends far beyond individual influencers. Entities like Dafa News and Parimatch News, alleged surrogates for Dafabet and Parimatch respectively, have inked sponsorship deals with major sports leagues, such as the Pro Kabaddi League. These partnerships boost public legitimacy, offering illegal platforms a veneer of credibility and direct access to massive Indian audiences.

Another example is Batery Bet, which operates through a tech-themed surrogate site called ‘Batery AI’. The site poses as a gaming or innovation blog, reinforced by an active Instagram handle, @batery_ai, that posts engaging content and drives traffic. Search ‘Batery’ on Google, and you’ll find the illegal gambling site, the surrogate blog, and the Instagram page all appearing in top results.

The use of the “.ai” domain associated with innovation furthers the illusion of legitimacy, tricking both users and algorithms. These platforms are masterfully using SEO best practices and digital branding cues to embed themselves in the mainstream digital experience while evading detection.

The evidence is mounting: Illegal gambling outfits are manipulating the digital economy—sponsoring sports, hiring celebrities, exploiting top-level domains, and even hijacking e-commerce carts.

Regulators haven't remained silent. In March 2024, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) issued a strict advisory under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, reinforcing the prohibition of advertising or endorsing unlawful activities. Betting and gambling remain illegal in most parts of India under the Public Gambling Act, 1867, yet many offshore platforms continue to market their services—sometimes disguised as gaming.