Sip, Scoop, Snack: Brands turn the 'King of Fruits' into a cultural, culinary and creative phenomenon

Every Indian summer has one undeniable protagonist — the mango. And as National Mango Day (July 22) nears, brands across sectors, food, fashion, beauty, wellness, and hospitality are going all out to pay tribute to the golden fruit that has defined our palates, memories and moods for generations.

Whether it’s a bottle of Maaza, a French patisserie creation, a mango-hued dress or a SPF-infused lip balm, the mango is finding centre stage in campaigns, products and storytelling — proving once again why it remains not just a fruit, but a feeling.

Maaza: Bottling Everyday Wins with Mango and AI

For Coca-Cola’s mango beverage brand Maaza, the love story with mango is eternal. “Maaza has always stood for the timeless love India holds for mangoes,” says Ajay Konale, Director - Marketing, Nutrition Category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia. Through campaigns like ‘Maaza Ho Jaaye’ and the recent ‘Chhoti Waali Jeet’, the brand combines nostalgia with tech-powered storytelling. Using an AI platform, Maaza transforms small daily victories into personalised animated videos, ensuring mango memories are not just consumed, but shared.

NIC Ice Creams: Farm to Freezer Freshness

At NIC Ice Creams, mango is a round-the-year bestseller. “We source Alphonso mangoes directly from Ratnagiri farms,” says Raj Bhandari, Director, Walko Foods. Their mango ice cream, studded with real fruit chunks, taps into both indulgence and authenticity. The brand is now exploring new regional mango varieties to create flavour fusions.

Two Brothers Organic Farms: Pickles Packed with Tradition

On the more artisanal and rooted end of the spectrum is Two Brothers Organic Farms, where mangoes are preserved in time-honoured pickling traditions. “We’ve seen a 2x growth in our mango-based products this year,” says Satyajit Hange, Co-founder. The Raw and Spicy Mango Pickles made from native, organically grown varieties are not just products but expressions of India’s culinary heritage.

The Bench: Old Bangalore, New Mango Stories

At The Bench, a Bangalore-based culinary and cocktail destination, the mango is not just seasonal, it’s sacred. From Raw Mango Chilli Chicken and mango desserts to Mirchi Mango cocktails, the restaurant is curating a premium yet nostalgia-drenched mango experience. “We want our guests to feel the warmth of Old Bangalore, when food was simple, bold, and rooted in flavour,” says Ajay Hegde, Founder, The Bench.

Karma Lakelands: Designing with Mango in Mind

Luxury eco-resort Karma Lakelands takes inspiration from mangoes across its culinary and design storytelling. “Their colour, texture and cultural nostalgia drive our Mango Fest creations — from Mango Mint Panna Cotta to Swiss Mango Trifle,” says Akash Roy Saigal, GM. The idea is to make mangoes not just taste good, but feel good — as part of a slow, sensory summer.

Ladurée India: French Flair, Indian Fruit

Even the haute patisserie house Ladurée, known for its macaroons and Parisian finesse, has embraced mango magic. “We created a limited-edition summer menu featuring a mango croissant with passion fruit coulis and a pistachio-mango tart,” says Chandni Nath Israni, Co-Founder of CK Israni Group.

The blend of French technique with Indian ingredients has struck a chord with guests — turning mango into a fine dining hero.

Hyphen: From April Fool’s Joke to Cult Lip Screen

When beauty startup Hyphen teased a mango-flavoured lip balm on April Fool’s Day 2024, they didn’t expect the joke to snowball into product demand. “Consumers kept DMing us until we launched it,” laughs Vaishali Gupta, Co-founder. The result? A Mango Lipscreen SPF 50 PA++++ that hydrates, protects, and transports users straight to sun-soaked summer breaks. “This was proof that mangoes aren’t just fruits — they’re emotional flashbacks.”

Miraggio: Bags That Taste Like Summer

Luxury handbag label Miraggio channelled the nostalgia of mangoes into its Summer Scoop collection. “The mango-toned variant stood out for its juicy vibrance,” says Founder & CEO Mohit Jain. For the brand, mangoes weren’t a literal design element — but a colour, an energy, a story.

The House of Rare: A Moodboard, Not a Motif

Women’s fashion label Rareism took an even subtler approach. “We don’t design with mango shapes — but with mango moods,” explains Akshika Poddar, Co-Founder. The soft yellows, sunlit greens, and relaxed silhouettes reflect a summer shift — one that mango season quietly ushers in.

A National Emotion

From Ratnagiri farms to AI-driven videos, French croissants to mango-coloured bags, the mango has evolved into far more than a fruit. It’s a cultural connector, a design cue, a memory trigger, and a marketing muse — inspiring campaigns, products and menus that cut across geographies and generations.