Department of Telecom invites budgetary quotes for Spectrum Monitoring System along border zones

DoT seeks vendor estimates for remote radio frequency sensor network to strengthen spectrum surveillance and have reuested quotes by May 28, 2025.

By  Storyboard18May 22, 2025 10:26 AM
These units will perform real-time and scheduled monitoring of radio frequency activity to detect unauthorized emissions, cross-border interference, and rogue signals, said DoT circular.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT), under the Ministry of Communications, has issued an official invitation for budgetary quotations to set up a high-performance Spectrum Monitoring System aimed at enhancing India’s electromagnetic surveillance capabilities along international border areas.

The circular, dated May 21, 2025 and issued by the Wireless Monitoring Organisation (WMO), said that the proposed system will include ten remote sensor units (RSUs) connected to a central Zonal Monitoring Station (ZMS) via the internet. These units will perform real-time and scheduled monitoring of radio frequency activity to detect unauthorized emissions, cross-border interference, and rogue signals.

"Wireless Monitoring Organisation is in the process of establishing a Spectrum Monitoring System comprising ten (10) Remote Sensor Units, which will be connected via the internet to a Zonal Monitoring Station," the circular said.

Vendors will have to send their quotes by May 28, 2025. The department has made it clear that these are budgetary quotes, not final bids, and should exclude costs for mast erection and internet/network provisioning.

The DoT has outlined specific requirements for the proposed system including real-time control and data acquisition from remote sensor units; AI-enabled signal analysis across various telecom standards, including 5G; Weatherproof, rugged enclosures capable of operating in extreme conditions; Flexible connectivity options (4G/5G SIM, Ethernet, satellite); and a modular software suite supporting task scheduling, remote diagnostics, anomaly detection, and GIS-enabled reporting.

It is to be noted that India's border regions are susceptible to cross-border signal interference and spillage— issues that compromise both national security and telecom integrity. The proposed system will act as a technological sentry, autonomously monitoring electromagnetic activity and flagging anomalies in real time.


First Published on May 22, 2025 10:26 AM

