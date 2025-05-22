            
  • Home
  • agency-news
  • goafest-2025-wavemaker-named-media-agency-of-the-year-at-2025-abby-awards-66773

Goafest 2025: Wavemaker named Media Agency of the Year at 2025 ABBY Awards

Wavemaker clinched the title of Media Agency of the Year at the 2025 ABBY Awards, leading with 124 points and a sweep of top honors across multiple categories.

By  Kashmeera SambamurthyMay 22, 2025 8:25 AM
Goafest 2025: Wavemaker named Media Agency of the Year at 2025 ABBY Awards
Wavemaker’s haul included 19 awards—comprising one Grand Prix, six Gold, eight Silver, and four Bronze trophies.

At the 2025 ABBY Awards, presented in association with The One Show, Wavemaker, a GroupM agency, emerged as the standout performer, securing the title of “Media Agency of the Year” with a commanding 124 points. Sibling agencies Mindshare and EssenceMediacom followed in second and third place with 76 and 36 points, respectively.

Wavemaker’s haul included 19 awards—comprising one Grand Prix, six Gold, eight Silver, and four Bronze trophies. Among its notable wins was the Grand Prix in the Innovative Use of Audio Visual category for Dream11’s “India’s New Local Language,” a campaign celebrating regional linguistic identity in sports advertising.

The agency also claimed multiple Gold awards across various categories:

- Innovative Use of Social Media for Cadbury 5 Star’s irreverent “Destroy Valentine’s Day” campaign

- Innovative Use of Mobile for Cadbury Celebrations’ nostalgic “Creating Memories Never Clicked”

- Sports Marketing for Cadbury Dairy Milk’s emotionally resonant “#ThankYouFirstCoach” initiative

- Innovative Use of Integrated Media for a multichannel campaign for Colgate-Palmolive India

- Cause Marketing for India Gate Basmati Rice’s socially driven “Grains of Hope”

- Innovative Use of Emerging Technology for Colgate-Palmolive India’s “AI Meets Accessibility,” which leveraged artificial intelligence to address inclusivity

Mindshare India, another GroupM agency, amassed a total of 13 awards, including four Gold and Silver medals and five Bronze wins. EssenceMediacom secured six awards, with two wins in each medal category.

This year’s ABBY Awards saw a robust turnout, with 4,076 entries submitted across disciplines. Of these, 1,398 entries came from media agencies, while 2,678 originated from creative agencies, reflecting a continued convergence of media strategy and creative execution in the advertising ecosystem.


Tags
First Published on May 22, 2025 8:25 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Coca-Cola renews global marketing partnership with WPP Open X

Coca-Cola renews global marketing partnership with WPP Open X

Brand Makers

WPP appoints Marie-Claire Barker as Global Chief People Officer

WPP appoints Marie-Claire Barker as Global Chief People Officer

Brand Marketing

R K Swamy unveils strategic overhaul amid revenue decline

R K Swamy unveils strategic overhaul amid revenue decline

Agency News

Ogilvy APAC unifies social media offering under Social@Ogilvy banner

Ogilvy APAC unifies social media offering under Social@Ogilvy banner

Advertising

McCann Worldgroup India wins a Silver, Bronze and 5 Merit awards at Oneshow Awards 2025

McCann Worldgroup India wins a Silver, Bronze and 5 Merit awards at Oneshow Awards 2025

Agency News

GroupM restructure to impact 45% of U.S. workforce

GroupM restructure to impact 45% of U.S. workforce

Brand Makers

“We’ll work together first, demarcate later”: Shashi Sinha on the new leadership structure at IPG Mediabrands

“We’ll work together first, demarcate later”: Shashi Sinha on the new leadership structure at IPG Mediabrands