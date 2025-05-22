            
FSSAI seeks nominations for Central Advisory Committee membership

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has invited stakeholders to propose representatives for its key advisory panel. The nominations are due by June 15, 2025.

By  Akanksha NagarMay 22, 2025 11:43 AM
The tenure of the present private member of Central Advisory Committee (CAC, FSSAI) is expiring on July 26, 2025. These private members are also eligible for re- appointment.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), in its latest advisory, has issued a call for nominations to appoint members to its Central Advisory Committee (CAC), a pivotal body that provides guidance on food safety regulations and standards.

The advisory, released on May 21, 2025, invites stakeholders from various sectors to submit nominations by June 15, 2025.

"As per the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Food Authority constitutes the Central Advisory Committee for close cooperation between the Food Authority and the enforcement agencies/organisations operating the field of food. The CAC advises the Food Authority on various matters, including prioritisation of work, identifying potential risks, pooling of knowledge etc. It meets 3-4 times a year," the authority said.

The Committee includes two members with relevant expertise each from categories including food industry, agriculture, consumers, relevant research bodies and food laboratories and are appointed for period of three years.

The CAC plays a crucial role in shaping India's food safety framework, offering recommendations on policy matters and ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered in the decision-making process. By seeking nominations from a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including industry representatives, consumer organizations, and academic institutions, FSSAI aims to foster inclusive and comprehensive discussions on food safety issues.

Interested parties are encouraged to review the official advisory and submit their nominations in accordance with the specified guidelines.


