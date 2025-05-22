            
Partha Sinha moves on from BCCL; joins MNC as business advisor

In his expanded mandate, Sinha oversaw brand strategy and positioning across flagship properties like The Times of India, The Economic Times, Times Internet Media Services (TIMS) and various regional publications.

By  Storyboard18May 22, 2025 10:43 AM
Sinha has worn many hats in a career spanning over three decades. He has been a nuclear design engineer, a banker, a strategy and marketing head for media and internet companies, and an advertising strategist.

Partha Sinha has officially exited Bennett, Coleman & Co. Ltd. (BCCL), where he most recently held the dual position of President and Chief Brand Officer. Having completed his notice period last month, Sinha has now transitioned into an advisory role at a multinational company.

However, Sinha has kept the multinational company's name confidential. As per his LinkedIn profile, it is a large multinational consulting company where is the Senior Business Advisor.

Sinha’s elevation to the top brand role at BCCL in July 2024 followed a successful stint as President - Response. In his expanded mandate, he oversaw brand strategy and positioning across flagship properties like The Times of India, The Economic Times, Times Internet Media Services (TIMS) and various regional publications. Around the same time, BCCL appointed Surinder Chawla, former MD and CEO of Paytm Payments Bank, as President and Head of Response.

A pivotal figure during his tenure, Sinha worked to deepen audience connection, boost brand equity and spearhead initiatives that unlocked new consumer segments and market opportunities. His leadership also helped sync content and brand strategies with business goals to accelerate revenue performance.

A professional with an eclectic background, ranging from nuclear engineering and banking to senior leadership roles at major advertising networks like Ogilvy, Publicis, BBH and McCann, Sinha’s move marks a significant shift in an already dynamic media and marketing landscape.

Sinha is also the Chairman of the Advertising Standard Council of India (ASCI) Board of Governors for 2024-25.


First Published on May 22, 2025 10:39 AM

