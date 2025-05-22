The big screen comeback: Cinema chains bet on deals, discounts and refills

In a post-pandemic world where streaming is just a click away, India’s cinema chains are cooking up creative incentives—from refillable popcorn buckets to ₹99 tickets—to pull viewers back into theatres. And they’re seeing results. When it comes to convincing audiences to choose cinema over couch, free popcorn is proving to be more than just a tasty treat—it’s a strategic move. In the battle against OTT platforms and rising costs, India’s biggest theatre chains are doubling down on perks, bundling, and pricing innovation to bring footfalls back up to pre-pandemic levels.

Driving Footfall Gautam Dutta, co-CEO of PVR INOX, says getting people back into the habit of weekday movie-going has been a central focus. “We started off with a promotion called the Passport, where for ₹699, you could watch as many as 10 films in a month. Then we launched Passport 2.0 at just ₹349 for four weekday films,” he explains. These programs are designed to fill seats from Monday to Thursday—typically slow days for the business.

Another major success was National Cinema Lovers Day, where ticket prices across chains dropped to ₹99. “That was the third big push post-pandemic,” says Dutta. Most recently, the group launched Tuesday Savers Day, offering all movie tickets across multiplexes for ₹99 every Tuesday—making weekday shows more accessible to price-conscious consumers.

The impact of these pricing experiments is clear. Jaswinder, spokesperson for Mukta A2 Cinemas, confirms that “any discounting or special ticketing pricing surely helps to drive better footfalls on that particular day.” Although he declined to share internal data, he says the results are “very evident”—especially on discounted days.

Sweetening the Deal It’s not just about ticket prices—cinemas are also revamping their food and beverage (F&B) strategies. PVR INOX now offers unlimited popcorn and Pepsi refills on weekends, a move designed to make the cinema experience feel indulgent and worthwhile. On weekdays, the entire candy counter is priced at ₹99, another step toward making the in-theatre experience more affordable.

“These freebies or F&B discounts are ways to make the overall experience pocket-friendly and drive higher visits,” says Jaswinder. The idea is that if audiences know they're getting better value—not just in ticket price but also in the overall spend—they may choose cinema over streaming more frequently.

The Experiential Edge As OTT grows more competitive, cinema chains are also focusing on the experience itself. Jaswinder notes that audiences today are more selective and particular—not just about the film, but the venue. “Better seating, audio, ambience, and a larger F&B bouquet are all part of the equation now,” he says. That’s why new cinemas are being built with premium amenities that elevate the entire outing into something that feels worth dressing up and stepping out for.

Still, both Dutta and Jaswinder agree that content is king. “Good content will always pull audiences,” says Jaswinder. “Offers and discounts only help them choose a particular cinema or day to go.”