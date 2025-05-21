R K Swamy unveils strategic overhaul amid revenue decline

R K Swamy Limited, the only integrated marketing services company currently listed on the main boards of both the BSE and NSE, has announced a series of strategic initiatives aimed at reshaping its service offerings and bolstering future growth, even as it reported a significant decline in annual earnings.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the company outlined a diverse slate of investments and innovations spanning research, digital media, artificial intelligence, and customer engagement.

Among the major initiatives are the launch of the R K SWAMY Centre for Study of Indian Markets and the development of proprietary tools to measure viewership of cricket and the effectiveness of digital video advertising. The company also unveiled new capabilities in producing anamorphic video content for large-format screens and announced the application of artificial intelligence across its core disciplines.

A highlight of the transformation includes the development of a proprietary conversational AI solution, branded as VARTA, and a significant scale-up in operational infrastructure. The company has expanded its Customer Experience Centre by 600 seats and added 346 seats to its Computer-Aided Telephonic Interview (CATI) facilities. Hansa Research, a key division, also received ISO certification, highlighting the company’s emphasis on quality standards.

Other strategic moves include the formation of a Brand and Marketing Consulting Group and expanded offerings for the pharmaceutical sector.

“We have made mindful and deliberate investments in all these areas with an eye on the future,” said Shekar Swamy, Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer. “We are pushing ahead on many fronts simultaneously as we see major opportunities in the market.”

Despite these forward-looking efforts, R K Swamy reported a consolidated total income of Rs 306.15 crore for the fiscal year ended March 2025, an 8.7 percent decline from Rs 335.39 crore the previous year. Profit before tax dropped sharply by 53.8 percent to Rs 24.77 crore, down from Rs 53.57 crore a year earlier.