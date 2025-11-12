Donald Trump defends H-1B visa program, citing need for global talent

ADVERTISEMENT
US President Donald Trump defended the H-1B visa program, stating the country requires skilled talent for specific fields, despite his administration's ongoing crackdown on the visa. The comments mark a notable shift in rhetoric.
Speaking in an interview with Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Tuesday, Trump argued that the US cannot easily retrain long-term unemployed Americans for complex roles in sectors like manufacturing and defense without extensive training.
When questioned whether H-1B restrictions would remain a key priority, Trump responded, "We also do have to bring talent into the country." He countered the suggestion that America possesses ample talent, stating, "No, you don't... You don't have certain talents and you have to... People have to learn."
Context Amid Restrictions
This apparent softening of the stance follows the administration's aggressive measures against the program, widely utilized by technology companies to hire foreign professionals, including a large cohort of Indian workers.
Earlier this year, in September, the administration issued a Proclamation imposing an additional $100,000 payment for certain new H-1B petitions filed after September 21, 2025.
The US State Department clarified that this fee applies only to individuals or companies filing new H-1B petitions or those entering the 2026 lottery; existing visa holders and petitions submitted before the deadline remain unaffected.