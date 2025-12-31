Unsoo Kim to step down as Hyundai Motor India MD; Tarun Garg to take over from Jan 1

Hyundai Motor India Ltd on Wednesday said Unsoo Kim will step down as Managing Director and Director, effective at the close of business on December 31, 2025, marking a leadership transition at the country’s second-largest carmaker.

The company said Tarun Garg will take over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer from January 1, 2026. Garg will become the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India’s operations since the South Korean automaker entered the country.

In a regulatory filing, Hyundai Motor India also disclosed multiple senior management exits alongside the leadership change. Jeongick Lee, Function Head – Corporate Affairs, has resigned, while Hyoung Soon Yoon, Function Head – Product Strategy and Planning, and Jae Wan Ryu, Function Head – Corporate Planning, have also stepped down.

Garg joined Hyundai after spending more than 25 years at Maruti Suzuki India, where he rose to the role of Executive Director (Marketing). During his tenure at India’s largest carmaker, he led several key functions including sales planning, regional operations and network development, and played a central role in the launch and expansion of NEXA, Maruti Suzuki’s premium retail channel.

An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow, where he earned an MBA in marketing, Garg also holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Delhi College of Engineering. Hyundai said his blend of technical expertise and marketing leadership positions him well to steer the company through its next phase of growth in India.

Hyundai Motor India did not disclose further details on succession plans for the departing senior management roles.

First Published on Dec 31, 2025 6:31 PM