TVS Motor Company reports 50 per cent jump in December sales to 4.81 lakh units

Three-wheeler sales also rose sharply to 20,318 units last month, compared with 9,685 units in December 2024, the company added.

TVS Motor Company on Thursday reported a 50 per cent year-on-year rise in overall sales to 4,81,389 units in December 2025, compared with 3,21,687 units in the same month last year, according to a PTI report.

The company stated that total two-wheeler sales increased by 48 per cent to 4,61,071 units during the month, up from 3,12,002 units in December 2024. Domestic two-wheeler sales recorded a sharper growth of 54 per cent, rising to 3,30,362 units from 2,15,075 units a year earlier.

Motorcycle sales grew 50 per cent to 2,16,867 units in December 2025, compared with 1,44,811 units in the corresponding month last year. Scooter sales also posted strong growth, rising 48 per cent to 1,98,017 units from 1,33,919 units in December 2024.

Electric vehicle sales saw a significant jump of 77 per cent, with the company selling 35,605 units last month compared with 20,171 units in December 2024, TVS informed.

The company further said its international business recorded a 40 per cent increase in sales at 1,46,022 units in December, up from 1,04,393 units in the year-ago period.

Three-wheeler sales also rose sharply to 20,318 units last month, compared with 9,685 units in December 2024, the company added.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 11:10 AM