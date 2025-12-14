Calling India’s Boldest Brand Makers: Entries Open for the Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity

From purpose-driven work and narrative-rich brand films to AI-enabled ideas and creator-led collaborations, the awards reflect the full spectrum of modern creativity.

Every year has its breakthrough moments—ads that made us pause, campaigns that made us feel, innovations that made us think, creators who made us care. The Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity (SACs) are here to honour those moments and the talent behind them.

Entries are officially open. Submit your work here.

Built for Modern Creativity

The SACs reflect the creative reality of today: fluid formats, new-age platforms, hybrid storytelling and ideas that must instantly capture attention while leaving lasting impact.

That’s why these awards recognise:

Brand films with emotion and depth

Cross-platform, integrated campaigns

Digital and social innovations

Purpose-driven work

High-performance creativity

AI, gaming and creator-led ideas

Cutting-edge design and craft

Strategic media innovation

The rising stars shaping tomorrow

A Fair, Future-Ready Judging Process

A multi-stage screening and jury system ensures that the best work rises to the top. Judges evaluate ideas on originality, category fit, cultural resonance, platform-appropriate execution, strategy and creative bravery.

This Is Your Invitation

If your work sparked a conversation, set off a trend, cracked a cultural code or simply delivered brilliant storytelling — you belong on this stage.

Submit your entries by January 15, 2026.

Be part of the inaugural Storyboard18 Awards for Creativity.

Be part of a new era.

