Bharat Taxi to roll out by end-January after strong response to pilot run

The digital platform, operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, was introduced on a pilot basis in the national capital on December 2, 2024.

The cooperatives-backed ride-hailing service Bharat Taxi is set to be officially launched in Delhi and other cities by the end of January, following a strong response to its pilot run, a senior official from the Ministry of Cooperation said on Thursday, as reported by PTI.

The digital platform, operated by Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd, was introduced on a pilot basis in the national capital on December 2, 2024. Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Cooperation, Panjak Kumar Bansal, said the service received encouraging feedback during the soft launch and informed that the formal launch would take place by the end of the month, according to PTI.

Bansal stated that the platform has been recording an average of 5,500 rides a day, including around 4,000 airport trips and 1,500 rides from other locations, spanning cab, auto and bike categories. He added that more than 1.4 lakh drivers have registered on the app so far.

Sahakar Taxi Cooperative Ltd is promoted by eight major cooperative institutions, including the Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation, IFFCO, KRIBHCO, NAFED, NDDB, NCEL, NCDC and NABARD. The company’s board also includes two elected representatives of drivers.

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah had announced the launch of the cooperative taxi service in Parliament in March 2024, stating that the initiative was aimed at reducing the dependence of commercial vehicle drivers on private ride-hailing companies.

The Bharat Taxi app offers features such as mobile-based ride booking, transparent fare structures, real-time vehicle tracking, multilingual support and round-the-clock customer service. It operates on a zero-commission model, allowing drivers to retain their full earnings from each ride, with cooperative profits distributed directly among members.

The platform has also been integrated with public transit systems, including the Metro rail, enabling users to book multiple modes of transport through a single app. In addition, a tie-up with Delhi Police has been put in place to enhance safety for both passengers and drivers.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 12:28 PM