Amazon allows stranded H-1B employees in India to work remotely until March

Amazon has introduced a temporary remote work arrangement for employees stranded in India due to delays in H-1B visa processing, allowing them to continue working from the country until early March 2026, albeit under significant restrictions.

According to an internal memo cited by Business Insider, the policy applies to employees who were present in India as of December 13 and are awaiting rescheduled visa appointments following disruptions in in-person interviews. Under the updated guidance, affected employees may work remotely until March 2, 2026.

However, Amazon has placed clear limits on the scope of work permitted during this period. Employees working remotely from India are barred from coding, troubleshooting, testing software, making strategic decisions, or engaging directly with customers. They are also prohibited from entering or working from any Amazon offices or facilities in India.

“All reviews, final decision making, and sign-offs should be undertaken outside India,” the memo states, underscoring the company’s effort to remain compliant with regulatory and operational requirements.

The guidance does not specify arrangements for Amazon employees stranded in countries other than India, nor does it clarify next steps for those whose visa appointments are pushed beyond the March 2026 deadline.

The move comes amid widespread disruption caused by changes to the U.S. H-1B visa programme under the Trump administration, including enhanced scrutiny of applicants’ social media activity by consular officials. Thousands of visa holders who travelled to India for routine stamping procedures have faced prolonged delays due to rescheduled interviews.

Amazon joins several major technology companies responding to the uncertainty. Earlier, firms such as Google and Microsoft issued advisories cautioning certain visa-holding employees against international travel, highlighting growing concerns across the tech sector over visa processing delays and evolving immigration rules.

First Published on Jan 2, 2026 10:56 AM