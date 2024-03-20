comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      Exclusive: Rs. 4 lakh crore sale of local items after PM's appeal to choose local: MIB's Anurag Thakur

      At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting spoke about India’s incredible growth over the years and how India will be the country too look at for leading various initiatives. Thakur has been very passionate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative ‘Vocal For Local’.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 20, 2024 12:35 PM
      Exclusive: Rs. 4 lakh crore sale of local items after PM's appeal to choose local: MIB's Anurag Thakur
      Thakur said, “4 lakh crore sale happened of local items. This happened after PM appealed for ‘Vocal for Local’ and he asked people to buy local products. This shows how much people consider PM.” (Image source: official website - anuragthakur.in)

      At the News18 Rising Bharat Summit 2024, Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting spoke about India’s incredible growth over the years and how India will be the country too look at for leading various initiatives. Thakur has been very passionate for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiative ‘Vocal For Local’.

      Thakur said, “4 lakh crore sale happened of local items. This happened after PM appealed for ‘Vocal for Local’ and he asked people to buy local products. This shows how much people consider PM.”

      Thakur has been very passionate about this initiative and its impact on the media and entertainment industry as well, having spoken about it multiple times at various occasions. Earlier, he had shared “It is important to invest in regional content and languages. India's linguistic diversity is our strength. Supporting regional languages and hyper localised content is essential not only to compete with global platforms but also to achieve the larger goal of providing equal opportunity for all. The extension of India's film and television institutes to regional campuses emphasises our commitment to languages.”

      The minister further emphasised the success of regional content by using the Indian Premier League (IPL) as an example.

      "When they started telecasting in regional languages, their audience increased dramatically. In terms of reach, there's nothing 'regional' about regional content anymore. It's like films – the content travels nationally and internationally, creating waves. The emphasis should be on raising awareness about technology and creating high-quality content that can reach every nook and corner of the world,” he said.

      Acknowledging the rapidly changing media landscape and evolving audience preferences he said, “The media landscape is undergoing a metamorphosis, and consumption patterns are shifting rapidly with audience tastes migrating. We must acknowledge this shift and adapt accordingly.”


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 20, 2024 12:35 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Brand Marketing

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      IPL 2024: Hindware partners with RCB and Punjab Kings as an associate sponsor

      How it Works

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Ad body ASCI to help advertisers get ready for digital data protection law

      Brand Makers

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Nissan Motor India names Saurabh Vatsa as managing director

      Brand Marketing

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Centuary Mattress joins Sunrisers Hyderabad as official sleep sponsor for Tata IPL 2024

      Brand Marketing

      Havas launches Conran Design Group network; Creative branding agency in France to be renamed W Conran Design

      Havas launches Conran Design Group network; Creative branding agency in France to be renamed W Conran Design

      Brand Marketing

      playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024

      playR retains title as official global merchandising partner for Mumbai Indians for Tata IPL 2024

      Brand Marketing

      NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

      NIC Ice Creams joins Mumbai Indians as official partner for upcoming Tata IPL season

      Brand Marketing

      Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week

      Digitas India takes Duolingo mascot to Lakme Fashion Week