Zomato’s advertising playbook: A look at heartwarming campaigns

Zomato recently released a new campaign featuring an ensemble of icons—Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan, music maestro A.R. Rahman, boxing icon Mary Kom, and cricketing sensation Jasprit Bumrah.

The ad aims to bust the myth of “they’re just lucky” when it comes to success, emphasizing instead that it’s hard work, perseverance, dedication, and determination that propel people to greatness.

Since Zomato entered the advertising arena, it has consistently delivered compelling brand messaging—whether through clever billboards, emotionally resonant campaigns, or bold guerrilla marketing stunts—though not without a few controversial missteps.

From witty outdoor lines and heartfelt narratives to creative social experiments, Zomato continually keeps audiences engaged with its varied and daring creative strategies. Storyboard18 looks back on some of Zomato’s heartwarming campaigns, showcasing how the brand has grown from humor and emotion to cinematic storytelling.

Ab Indiaaa-India ka time hai! Featuring Ranveer Singh & Chris Gayle

In a nation where cricket pauses everything, most businesses shut down when a big match is on. But Zomato flipped the script. The ad, released in 2024, witnesses Ranveer Singh and Chris Gayle debate on the pronunciation “Zomato,” until a delivery partner steps in, declaring, “Ab Zomaito–Zomahto nahi, India–India ka time hai!”, reminding everyone that uniting for the game is more important than brand pronunciation.

Har Customer Hai Star featuring Katrina Kaif & Hrithik Roshan

The campaign, released in 2021, elevated every customer—be it actors or everyday heroes—to superstar status in the eyes of Zomato.

In one ad, Hrithik Roshan greets a drenched delivery partner and asks for a selfie, only for the partner to dash off when the next order comes in. A similar moment unfolds with Katrina Kaif offers a piece of birthday cake, but she too is gently reminded that duty calls.

However, the campaign drew backlash on Twitter, with critics accusing Zomato of showcasing the relentless pace of gig work without acknowledging the pressure and low pay that delivery partners face.

Zomato v/s Zomato

In a playful twist on their past rivalry, cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Sree­santh take the stage again—not to fight on-field, but on the pronunciation of "Zomato." in the 2023 released ad. The two legends hilariously spar—“ZoMaito” vs. “ZoMaato”—reigniting their banter in a whole new context.

Delivering to Planet Earth

This ad, released on World Enironment Day in 2024, cleverly fuses humor with sustainability to highlight its commitment to pollution-free deliveries by 2030. The film features a delivery partner hilariously attempting various eco-friendly—and absurd—methods. Each comedic trial underscores the lengths Zomato is willing to go to minimize pollution—until the hero finally opts for an electric vehicle.

Raksha Bandhan