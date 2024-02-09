Foodpharmer aka Revant Himatsingka calls out HUL owned Kissan Jam

Revant Himatsingka, a health and nutrition influencer known publicly as Foodpharmer, who gained fame after the viral Bournvita video highlighting its high sugar content, is at it again. In the past, he had called out Hindustan Unilever (HUL)-owned ketchup brand Kissan Tomato Ketchup and Nestle-owned Maggi tomato ketchup for their high sugar content.

Now he is calling out Kissan jam again. In a LinkedIn post, he asked, "Kissan Jam or Sugar Jam? Kissan jam has 62.5 percent sugar!!"

He added, "Their standard serving size is 20grams. If you put 20grams in 3 slices of bread each, you are having 9 teaspoons of sugar! In comparison, a 300 ml coke has 8 teaspoons of sugar. You wouldn’t give your child a glass of coke for breakfast, then why would you give them bread and jam for breakfast? Kissan Jam intentionally markets itself as a “breakfast” item to be had everyday, but in my opinion, Kissan Jam is a dessert NOT a breakfast item.They intentionally show a lot of fruits in their advertisement, but Kissan Jam mostly has sugar!"