Foodpharmer aka Revant Himatsingka calls out HUL owned Kissan Jam

In a LinkedIn post, Revant Himatsingka asked, "Kissan Jam or Sugar Jam? Kissan jam has 62.5 percent sugar!!Revant Himatsingka called out Kissan Jam for its sugar content.

By  Indrani BoseFeb 9, 2024 7:43 PM
In a Linkedin post, Revant Himatsingka asked, "Kissan Jam or Sugar Jam? Kissan jam has 62.5 percent sugar!!"

Revant Himatsingka, a health and nutrition influencer known publicly as Foodpharmer, who gained fame after the viral Bournvita video highlighting its high sugar content, is at it again. In the past, he had called out Hindustan Unilever (HUL)-owned ketchup brand Kissan Tomato Ketchup and Nestle-owned Maggi tomato ketchup for their high sugar content.

Now he is calling out Kissan jam again. In a LinkedIn post, he asked, "Kissan Jam or Sugar Jam? Kissan jam has 62.5 percent sugar!!"

He added, "Their standard serving size is 20grams. If you put 20grams in 3 slices of bread each, you are having 9 teaspoons of sugar! In comparison, a 300 ml coke has 8 teaspoons of sugar. You wouldn’t give your child a glass of coke for breakfast, then why would you give them bread and jam for breakfast? Kissan Jam intentionally markets itself as a “breakfast” item to be had everyday, but in my opinion, Kissan Jam is a dessert NOT a breakfast item.They intentionally show a lot of fruits in their advertisement, but Kissan Jam mostly has sugar!"

"If you really want the benefits of fruits, eat the fruits instead of having jam to get the vitamins, minerals, fibre and other benefits!," Himatsingka said.


