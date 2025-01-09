Gen Z and Millennials unveil the 10 most cringeworthy office jargon

If you're someone who often says "take this offline" or "touch base" at work, it might be time to rethink your vocabulary.

A new study conducted by AI transcription tool Notta.ai's research team, which analyzed more than 5,000 Reddit comments from around 100 different subreddits, has revealed the top 10 most-hated pieces of corporate jargon, and the results point to a generational eye-roll from Gen Z and millennial employees.

Topping the list is "circle back," followed by "synergy," "lean," "touch base," and "agile."

Notta's analysis found that these five phrases alone account for more than 40 percent of all complaints related to office buzzwords, according to a Fortune report.

Kiyoto Tamura, the spokesperson and COO of Notta, told Fortune: "This study exposes a disconnect between corporate language and effective communication."

"Terms like 'bandwidth' and 'agile' are now misused outside their original contexts. Meanwhile, traditional business terms like 'synergy' and 'leverage' continue to be among the most annoying jargon used in corporate settings," Tamura told Fortune.

Rounding out the full list of top offenders are “bandwidth,” “leverage,” “reach out,” “low-hanging fruit,” and “take this offline.”