GenZ fashion startup NEWME launches 90-minute delivery service in Delhi-NCR

GenZ-focused fashion startup NEWME has introduced a 90-minute delivery service for its fashion products in select Delhi-NCR pin codes, embracing the quick commerce trend sweeping in India.

The pilot program currently serves areas including Gurgaon Sec-37, Sec-40, DLF Cyber Hub, Dwarka, Palam Vihar, and Najafgarh.

Customers can access this service through the NEWME app, choosing from an assortment of over 6,000 styles. The company reported that within the first few hours of the launch, it received over 100 orders in less than 30 minutes of going live, with many deliveries completed in under 25 minutes.

Sumit Jasoria, Founder and CEO of NEWME, shared in a LinkedIn post that the idea for 90-minute delivery originated from customer feedback about delayed deliveries in fast fashion. "If someone had asked me two years ago if this was possible, I might have laughed. Feedback from our customers who were frustrated with delivery times stretching to 2-3 weeks was our driving force. This initiative marks a new chapter in how fast fashion brands can connect with their consumers," he wrote.

Following the pilot in Delhi-NCR, NEWME plans to expand the rapid delivery service to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad in the next two weeks.

The introduction of 90-minute fashion delivery comes at an interesting time in India's quick commerce landscape, which is witnessing an expansion of categories and products deliverable within 10-30 minutes.

The success of companies like Zepto, Blinkit, and Instamart has prompted larger players like Amazon and Flipkart to enter this space. Industry experts suggest that quick commerce has the potential to broaden its product assortment beyond groceries and personal care items to include small appliances and more - a trend already visible on these platforms.

Founded in 2022 by Sumit Jasoria, Vinod Naik, Shivan Tripathi, and Himanshu Chaudhary, NEWME targets Gen Z customers in India and Southeast Asia. Aligning with Gen Z consumer behaviour, the startup releases curated collections every week. Beyond its website and app, NEWME operates six retail stores across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Indore, Mumbai, and Chandigarh, with plans to open 15 more by March 2025.