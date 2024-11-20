Gen Z prioritizes learning and growth opportunities in career decisions: Report

Internshala's new report, titled "Learning and growth opportunities: A key priority among Gen Z job seekers," sheds light on the evolving expectations of the Gen Z workforce, with a strong emphasis on personal and professional growth.

The findings suggest that learning and development are now the primary motivators for Gen Z when choosing a job, surpassing traditional priorities such as salary or job stability.

The report reveals that 67% of Gen Z job seekers view learning and development opportunities as the most important factor in their job applications. This shift highlights a generation that places a high value on skill development, career advancement, and continuous learning. Employers are advised to focus on creating robust learning frameworks and clear career progression pathways to attract and retain young talent.

Training and development programs emerged as the top priority for career growth, cited by 42% of respondents, followed by promotion opportunities (38%) and a company's growth trajectory (14%). Despite 80.7% of respondents feelings that employers effectively communicate learning opportunities, a notable 20% expressed concerns about the transparency of these offerings during recruitment.

Mentorship is also a crucial component of Gen Z's career development, with nearly 70% of respondents emphasizing its importance.

The report indicates that mentorship programs, along with structured training initiatives, are vital for fostering a supportive learning environment that enhances employee satisfaction and retention.

Diversity and inclusion (D&I) initiatives play a significant role in supporting Gen Z's growth, with 87.2% of respondents recognizing the positive impact of such programs. By promoting innovation and broadening perspectives, D&I initiatives not only appeal to Gen Z's socially conscious values but also contribute to a richer workplace culture.

The report also highlights Gen Z's preference for a balanced approach to learning. While 17.2% prioritize hands-on experience, the majority (73%) appreciate a mix of formal training, on-the-job learning, mentorship, and career advancement opportunities.

Additionally, nearly half of Gen Z respondents favour collaborative learning environments, such as group projects or team-based activities, underlining the importance of company culture in fostering innovation and continuous improvement.

When comparing startups and large corporations, 48% of respondents believe that startups provide better hands-on experience and growth opportunities, while 24.5% prefer the structured training programs offered by larger companies. Flexibility in learning formats is also crucial for Gen Z, with 53% indicating that they adapt their learning styles to the situation.

Practical, hands-on experiences remain the preferred method for acquiring technical skills, with 51.5% of respondents favouring this approach.