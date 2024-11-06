Gen Z Explainer: The concept of 'user disengagement'

Let's talk about a seemingly simple word that's become a bit of a monster in the world of apps and software: engagement.

Once upon a time, engagement meant you actually liked using something. Today, however, it's about trapping users on screens, keeping their eyes locked and thumbs scrolling. Sounds familiar? You're not alone.

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, nailed it with this LinkedIn post: "With everybody chasing 'engagement,' we seem to have made many things on the internet annoying and unusable. My own phone is constantly on silent because of annoying calls, notifications, emails, etc. From day one of Zerodha, 'don't do unto others what you don't want done unto you' has been at the core of our philosophy. We don't send an email or a notification unless it's important. Counter-intuitively, this is why people trust us."

Let's unpack what he means.

Kamath's philosophy is simple: Only reach out to users if there's genuine value. Zerodha avoids the constant barrage of notifications and instead builds user trust, even if it sacrifices short-term profits. The idea is to create a sustainable business that respects users' time and attention-a rare principle in today's world.

Engagement's evil twin: Entrapment

Let's face it, "user disengagement" has become a kind of digital trickery. Apps and platforms have moved beyond helping users to actively trapping them. With relentless notifications, gamified features, endless updates, and faux-personalization, software today lures users back again and again. but are these methods actually useful, or just tactics to keep you scrolling?

Every red dot on an app, every ping and ever special offer in engineered to pull users back in. Consider the irony: apps designed to make life easier now demand more of our attention than we'd like. In fact, they demand so much of it that the act of switching between apps drains cognitive energy daily.

The real meaning of engagement

So what's the difference between real engagement and entrapment? True engagement means using an app when it's useful, then leaving when you're done. The best designs are invisible; they solve a problem and then get out of the way.

In contrast, forced engagement feels like a needy relationship-one where the app is always craving attention, even when you'd rather be left alone.

Zerodha's design avoids gimmicks and empty promises. They don't need to run ads or send endless notifications to keep people hooked. Instead, they focus on creating a financial platform that's genuinely helpful. The team believes in "user disengagement"-letting users engage only when there's something of real value.

No tracking, no tricks

Ever felt a bit creeped out by an app that seems to know you too well? That's called tracking. Many platforms analyze every click and scroll to figure out how to "engage" you more effectively. Instead, let users engage on their terms. No tracking, no intrusive calls, no "dark patterns" (those sneaky tricks to make users to do things they wouldn't normally do). Let the user use the app as needed, and trust that users will return if the service provides value.

Gimmicks not welcome

One of the biggest culprits in the engagement trap? Gimmicks. Endless special offers, loyalty points, and 'surprise' pop-ups are all engineered to get us hooked, often with little value attached. But when an app or service relies on gimmicks to retain users, it's probably not as valuable as you'd like to think.

App developers can keep things serious and sustainable. For example, Zerodha doesn't hand out discounts or create loyalty schemes. Instead, they charge a nominal fee to sign up, which has the effect of filtering out users without a serious intent to invest. They let people join, use the service if it's valuable, and leave without a hassle if it isn't.

The importance of ethical engagement

When you think about it, respecting user time isn't just good for business-it's ethical. Kamath's "don't do unto others" principle reminds us that software should respect user autonomy. No one enjoys uninvited notifications or pop-ups, yet they've become standard practice in app design. When engagement becomes a race for eyeballs, businesses lose sight of what matters most: actually helping users.

Conclusion

Today, a lot of digital “engagement” is just noise. Zerodha’s approach reminds us that user respect can be a competitive advantage. By making thoughtful, ethical decisions, they show that meaningful software doesn’t need to be invasive or manipulative. After all, the best designs serve users’ needs—not just business metrics.