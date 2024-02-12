Government to unveil country’s first state-owned OTT platform in Kerala: Reports

C-Space comes at a time when Malayalam cinema is finding resonance in different parts and corners of India and the world thanks to the existing OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime, as per Hindustan Times.

Kochi: C-Space, the first state-owned over-the-top (OTT) platform in India, is expected to be unveiled by the Kerala government next month, the report by HT further stated.

The platform, built under the banner of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) using funds from the state government, has been envisaged to provide a fillip to award-winning films, short films and documentaries as well as open possibilities for low-budget independent cinema to reach a wider audience.

