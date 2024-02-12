comScore

How it Works

Government to unveil country’s first state-owned OTT platform in Kerala: Reports

Kochi: C-Space, the first state-owned over-the-top (OTT) platform in India, is expected to be unveiled by the Kerala government next month.

By  Storyboard18Feb 12, 2024 9:58 AM
Government to unveil country’s first state-owned OTT platform in Kerala: Reports
reference for Bollywood films.(Representative Image: Bastian Riccardi via Unsplash)

C-Space comes at a time when Malayalam cinema is finding resonance in different parts and corners of India and the world thanks to the existing OTT giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime, as per Hindustan Times.

Kochi: C-Space, the first state-owned over-the-top (OTT) platform in India, is expected to be unveiled by the Kerala government next month, the report by HT further stated.

The platform, built under the banner of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) using funds from the state government, has been envisaged to provide a fillip to award-winning films, short films and documentaries as well as open possibilities for low-budget independent cinema to reach a wider audience.

Read More:

“Currently at our film festivals, the local Malayalam flicks are viewed only by the delegates. Even if they go on to be released theatrically, only people in Kerala are able to watch them. For example, the films presented at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) or those winning state awards should get a wider audience. We need to bring cinema to people, that’s our responsibility,” Shaji N Karun, national-award-winning director and chairman of KSFDC, told HT.


Tags
First Published on Feb 12, 2024 9:43 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Union Minister L. Murugan reveals PM Modi sleeps for 3.5 hours, does not eat after 6 pm

Union Minister L. Murugan reveals PM Modi sleeps for 3.5 hours, does not eat after 6 pm

How it Works

How Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses of the speed control feature on YouTube

How Google CEO Sundar Pichai uses of the speed control feature on YouTube

How it Works

X to partner with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE); to produce WWE Speed Series

X to partner with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE); to produce WWE Speed Series

How it Works

Jagran Prakashan recorded Rs 366.77 crore as ad revenues

Jagran Prakashan recorded Rs 366.77 crore as ad revenues

How it Works

Zomato in court for delivering kebabs in 30 minutes

Zomato in court for delivering kebabs in 30 minutes

How it Works

More advertisers eye CTV boost before IPL 2024; JioCinema had 40 advertisers on CTV during 2023 IPL

More advertisers eye CTV boost before IPL 2024; JioCinema had 40 advertisers on CTV during 2023 IPL

How it Works

Spotify paid $9 bn to music industry in 2023

Spotify paid $9 bn to music industry in 2023