comScore

How it Works

GOZOOP partners with digital marketing agency Puretech Digital to solidify media performance

GOZOOP Group and Puretech Digital with “GZPure”, will be at the vanguard for brand and performance marketing, bringing a compelling synergy to the forefront.

By  Storyboard18Dec 15, 2023 7:07 PM
GOZOOP partners with digital marketing agency Puretech Digital to solidify media performance
With media spends positioned to grow at double-digit rates in 2023-24, this collaboration will align over strategy and digital ecosystems for mandates to effectively reach out to their targeted and prospect customers. (Representative image: Vardan Papikyan via Unsplash)

GOZOOP Group has entered into a strategic collaboration with Puretech Digital, a digital marketing agency to further enhance and strengthen their brand and media performance capabilities. Both companies will operate independently while working on their joint core strengths of brand and media capabilities.

With a mission to better serve and win deeper integrated marketing mandates, GOZOOP Group and Puretech Digital with “GZPure”, will be at the vanguard for brand and performance marketing, bringing a compelling synergy to the forefront. This strategic collaboration is to bring together capabilities in a digital world where customer delight and experience is paramount across the purchase funnel.

With media spends positioned to grow at double-digit rates in 2023-24, this collaboration will align over strategy and digital ecosystems for mandates to effectively reach out to their targeted and prospect customers.

Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder, GOZOOP Group said, “Mergers, acquisitions and strategic collaborations have been an integral part of GOZOOP’s growth as an independent agency. Starting from our acquisition of Red Digital in India to 56 Blue Lights in UAE, we have always looked for inorganic opportunities to build stronger capabilities and better serve our clients. In Puretech Digital, we have found a partner with solid media capabilities and synergizing value systems. Through GZPure, the best of creative solutions meets the best of media solutions, leading to seamless integrated solutions for our clientele.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Prashant Deorah, CEO, Puretech Digital shares, “We are in a world of complementing skills, strengths, and synergies and working across a customers’ journey is imperative to remain relevant in today’s digital world. And for that deep expertise in brand + performance marketing is paramount. With this as our focus, we are thrilled to collaborate with GOZOOP, presenting our joint capabilities in front of customers. Not only do our skills co-exist, our cultures and value system are uniquely aligned and we will endeavor to provide a wonderful customer experience.”


Tags
First Published on Dec 15, 2023 7:07 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

BCCI plans to launch a Tier-2 white ball tournament ‘similar’ to IPL

BCCI plans to launch a Tier-2 white ball tournament ‘similar’ to IPL

How it Works

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal denies stay on Zee-Sony merger

National Company Law Appellate Tribunal denies stay on Zee-Sony merger

How it Works

Karnataka elections to the IPL: Here's what trended on ShareChat in 2023

Karnataka elections to the IPL: Here's what trended on ShareChat in 2023

How it Works

How Marico’s Saffola won the battle for Oats market in India

How Marico’s Saffola won the battle for Oats market in India

How it Works

India advertising market will grow by 11.4 percent in 2024: Report

India advertising market will grow by 11.4 percent in 2024: Report

How it Works

Myntra records 60 million MAUs this festive season

Myntra records 60 million MAUs this festive season

How it Works

A third of online shoppers in India are Gen Z: Report

A third of online shoppers in India are Gen Z: Report