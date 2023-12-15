GOZOOP partners with digital marketing agency Puretech Digital to solidify media performance

GOZOOP Group has entered into a strategic collaboration with Puretech Digital, a digital marketing agency to further enhance and strengthen their brand and media performance capabilities. Both companies will operate independently while working on their joint core strengths of brand and media capabilities.

With a mission to better serve and win deeper integrated marketing mandates, GOZOOP Group and Puretech Digital with “GZPure”, will be at the vanguard for brand and performance marketing, bringing a compelling synergy to the forefront. This strategic collaboration is to bring together capabilities in a digital world where customer delight and experience is paramount across the purchase funnel.

With media spends positioned to grow at double-digit rates in 2023-24, this collaboration will align over strategy and digital ecosystems for mandates to effectively reach out to their targeted and prospect customers.

Rohan Bhansali, chairman and co-founder, GOZOOP Group said, “Mergers, acquisitions and strategic collaborations have been an integral part of GOZOOP’s growth as an independent agency. Starting from our acquisition of Red Digital in India to 56 Blue Lights in UAE, we have always looked for inorganic opportunities to build stronger capabilities and better serve our clients. In Puretech Digital, we have found a partner with solid media capabilities and synergizing value systems. Through GZPure, the best of creative solutions meets the best of media solutions, leading to seamless integrated solutions for our clientele.”