UN tech chief urges global AI regulation amidst fragmented approaches

The world stands at a critical juncture for artificial intelligence, and a unified global approach to its regulation is desperately needed, warned Doreen Bogdan-Martin, head of the UN's International Telecommunications Union (ITU) agency, this week. She fears that a fragmented regulatory landscape could exacerbate risks and deepen existing inequalities.

Speaking to AFP, Bogdan-Martin expressed optimism that AI "can actually benefit humanity." However, with escalating concerns over potential mass job losses, the proliferation of deepfakes and disinformation, and the potential fraying of societal fabric, she stressed that regulation is paramount. "There's an urgency to try to get... the right framework in place," she stated, emphasizing the necessity of "a global approach."

Her call comes just after US President Donald Trump unveiled a new, aggressive, low-regulation strategy aimed at cementing American dominance in AI over rivals like China. Trump's plan includes over 90 proposals, notably advocating for widespread deregulation to "remove red tape and onerous regulation" that could impede private sector AI development. When pressed on her concerns regarding this less-is-more approach, Bogdan-Martin refrained from direct comment, indicating she was "still trying to digest" the US plan.

Bogdan-Martin acknowledged the "different approaches" emerging globally: "We have the EU approach. We have the Chinese approach. Now we're seeing the US approach. I think what's needed is for those approaches to dialogue."

Adding to the complexity, she highlighted a significant policy vacuum, noting that "85% of countries don't yet have AI policies or strategies." For the minority that do, a consistent theme is their focus on innovation, capacity building, and infrastructure investments. "But where I think the debate still needs to happen at a global level is trying to figure out how much regulation, how little regulation, is needed," she said.

The ITU chief, whose agency sets standards for new technologies, believes it is ideally positioned to facilitate this crucial global dialogue. "The need for a global approach I think is critical," she insisted, cautioning that "fragmented approaches will not help serve and reach all." As nations and corporations race to dominate the booming AI sector, there's a real concern that essential precautions could be overlooked, leaving behind those who lack the capacity to participate.

Bogdan-Martin lauded the "mind-blowing" advancements in AI, recognizing its potential to revolutionize sectors from education and agriculture to healthcare. However, she adamantly insisted that these benefits must be universally shared. Without a concerted effort, she warned, AI could tragically come to stand for "advancing inequalities," further widening the already severe global digital divide.

She pointed out a stark reality: "We have 2.6 billion people that have no access to the internet, which means they have no access to artificial intelligence." Addressing these divides is essential, she argued, "if we're actually going to have something that is beneficial to all of humanity."

Bogdan-Martin, who made history as the first woman to serve as ITU secretary-general in the organization's nearly 160-year history, also underscored the urgent need to increase female participation in the digital sphere. "We have a huge gap," she stated, adding, "We definitely don't have enough women... in artificial intelligence."