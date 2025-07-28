'Golden goose plundered': Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams govt neglect of Bengaluru after Suhel Seth's viral remark

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw calls out the chronic neglect of civil infrastructure in Bengaluru, drawing sharp parallels with Gurugram.

Her scathing remarks came in response to columnist and businessman Suhel Seth's public takedown of Gurugram's urban decay, adding fuel to a long-simmering debate over the governance of India's wealthiest cities.

"This is the fate of every rich city. Bengaluru is another Gurugram," Mazumdar-Shaw wrote in a post on X. "The state plunders and kills the golden goose with no responsibility to provide basic infrastructure and civic amenities. Building rules are flouted to make money, etc."

Seth had triggered the conversation with a fiery critique at a recent Indian Express event in Delhi. "Gurugram is a shame on this country," he declared, lambasting Haryana's urban planning. "We create a Venice every year without government help - streets flooded, garbage piling up. It's the egalitarian spirit of Gurugram," he added.

He further alleged, "There are more liquor vends than traffic signals, more bars than school. You can't have smart cities with unsmart leaders."

Mazumdar-Shaw's post struct a chord with frustrated residents and urban observers, many of whom echoed her sentiments about Bengaluru's downward spiral.

"Completely agree with you," one user commented. "The government had a chance to build a new Bengaluru with lakes, green cover, and proper planning. Instead, it's become a concrete jungle with transport and garbage woes."

Another user lamented the death of urban planning in Indian cities. "There are no proper norms on housing density or open spaces. Bengaluru roads have turned into parking lots on both sides," they wrote.