            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • billionaire-mark-cuban-would-rather-tackle-700-emails-a-day-than-sit-through-long-boring-meetings-77272

Billionaire Mark Cuban would rather tackle 700 emails a day than sit through 'long, boring' meetings

Cuban receives between 700 to 1,000 emails every day and handles them across three phones - two Androids and an iPhone. Despite having the resources to hire an assistant or use automated tools, he insists on managing it all himself.

By  Storyboard18Jul 28, 2025 12:49 PM
Billionaire Mark Cuban would rather tackle 700 emails a day than sit through 'long, boring' meetings
For Mark Cuban, email is more than a communication tool - it's a strategic asset.

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban may have made his fortune in high-stakes business deals and become a household name on Shark Tank, but his daily routine is anything but flashy.

Cuban revealed that the true engine of his productivity is not boardrooms or brainstorms - it's his inbox, as per a Business Standard report.

Describing his day as "boring," the 66-year-old investor shared a detailed look at his surprisingly grounded lifestyle. It starts with a decaf coffee and a cookie, a shower, and dropping his daughter off at school. Then comes a workout, another shower, and the real work: triaging and replying to hundreds of emails.

"I read and respond to emails. I work out. I read and respond to emails. I do a couple Zooms. Then I read and respond to emails. Then I eat dinner. Then I read and respond to emails," Cuban told Business Insider.

Cuban receives between 700 to 1,000 emails every day and handles them across three phones - two Androids and an iPhone.

Despite having the resources to hire an assistant or use automated tools, he insists on managing it all himself. "Delegating slows things down," he said, emphasizing that email allows him to maintain control and speed in his business dealings.

For Cuban, email is more than a communication tool - it's a strategic asset. He values its asynchronous nature, which gives him the freedom to work on his own terms, wherever he is. "I'd rather get 700 to 1,000 emails than sit in long, boring meetings," he added.

Cuban's love affair with email isn't new. He's been hooked since the 1980s, when he used CompuServe to communicate - ironically, the same company that later acquired his business MicroSolutions, for $6 billion. He still maintains folders dating back decades, making his inbox not just a to-do list but a searchable archive of his entrepreneurial journey.


Tags
First Published on Jul 28, 2025 12:45 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace gets export nod, set to enter US, Australia, Middle East

MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace gets export nod, set to enter US, Australia, Middle East

Brand Makers

'In a crisis, you serve a family': Nestle India's Suresh Narayanan's rulebook on leadership and legacy

'In a crisis, you serve a family': Nestle India's Suresh Narayanan's rulebook on leadership and legacy

Brand Makers

Zivame's Khatija Lokhandwala joins Fireside Ventures as Head of Marketing

Zivame's Khatija Lokhandwala joins Fireside Ventures as Head of Marketing

Brand Makers

Swiggy reshuffles Board post‑IPO; Accel & SoftBank reps exit

Swiggy reshuffles Board post‑IPO; Accel & SoftBank reps exit

Brand Makers

'Golden goose plundered': Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams govt neglect of Bengaluru after Suhel Seth's viral remark

'Golden goose plundered': Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw slams govt neglect of Bengaluru after Suhel Seth's viral remark

Brand Makers

From beats to pizza boxes, rapper Badshah talks about new venture 'Badboy Pizza'

From beats to pizza boxes, rapper Badshah talks about new venture 'Badboy Pizza'

Brand Makers

Payment delays plague influencer marketing agencies as major brands lag behind

Payment delays plague influencer marketing agencies as major brands lag behind