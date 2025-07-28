Billionaire Mark Cuban would rather tackle 700 emails a day than sit through 'long, boring' meetings

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban may have made his fortune in high-stakes business deals and become a household name on Shark Tank, but his daily routine is anything but flashy.

Cuban revealed that the true engine of his productivity is not boardrooms or brainstorms - it's his inbox, as per a Business Standard report.

Describing his day as "boring," the 66-year-old investor shared a detailed look at his surprisingly grounded lifestyle. It starts with a decaf coffee and a cookie, a shower, and dropping his daughter off at school. Then comes a workout, another shower, and the real work: triaging and replying to hundreds of emails.

"I read and respond to emails. I work out. I read and respond to emails. I do a couple Zooms. Then I read and respond to emails. Then I eat dinner. Then I read and respond to emails," Cuban told Business Insider.

Cuban receives between 700 to 1,000 emails every day and handles them across three phones - two Androids and an iPhone.

Despite having the resources to hire an assistant or use automated tools, he insists on managing it all himself. "Delegating slows things down," he said, emphasizing that email allows him to maintain control and speed in his business dealings.

For Cuban, email is more than a communication tool - it's a strategic asset. He values its asynchronous nature, which gives him the freedom to work on his own terms, wherever he is. "I'd rather get 700 to 1,000 emails than sit in long, boring meetings," he added.