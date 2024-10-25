Growth in premium FMCG more organic than price-driven: Nielsen

Nielsen has released its report titled "Elevating Value – Navigating Premiumization Trends in India," which highlights the growing importance of premium brands across the FMCG and Tech & Durables industries.

The report indicates that premium brands in FMCG are consistently growing approximately twice as fast as their non-premium counterparts. Similar trends are observed in the Tech & Durables sector, driven by increasing income levels, urbanization, smartphone penetration, and a more aspirational consumer base.

Notably, smaller manufacturers or emerging brands in this space are registering faster growth in premium and luxury products compared to larger industry players.

“We are observing an increasing convergence of aspirational consumer preferences with higher disposable incomes, as well as the presence and access to premium products. This shift is driven by digital platforms, contributing to nearly half of the sales. Market mix, channel diversity, and new entrants will further drive the adoption of premiumization in the future.” said Roosevelt Dsouza, Commercial Head – India, NielsenIQ.

E-commerce is a key enabler, and modern trade is thriving

The report reveals that nearly half of all sales on digital platforms come from premium brands. Modern trade is also thriving, growing at twice the rate of traditional channels, with metro cities contributing significantly, while Tier 1 and 2 cities emerge as the fastest-growing markets, reflecting rising aspirations and greater availability of premium brands.

South Zone, organized retail channels, and metro cities are leading the charge in premiumization, though growth is accelerating across all regions.

Urbanization Fuels Growth in Premium T&D Segment

Tech and Consumer Durables industries are also mirroring these shifts. Products with premium features are seeing a 50% growth, with consumers increasingly seeking out items that promise convenience and improved lifestyle quality.

According to NIQ Consumer Life Study, 41% of urban Indian consumers are now willing to pay more for tech products that simplify their lives.

Premiumization in FMCG More Organic Than Price-Driven

NIQ’s report also notes that the growth in premium FMCG is more organic than price-driven, with consumption volumes rising at almost twice the pace of price increases. Home care and processed foods have seen particularly strong growth, with consumers gravitating towards premium brands in these categories.

This volume-led growth reflects a shift towards higher-quality products, especially in segments like personal care and home care, where wellness and health-focused products are gaining traction. South Zone has the highest proportion of premium brand sales, while West and East are growing the fastest.

According to NIQ Mid-Year Consumer Outlook Report, more than 70% urban Indian consumers are willing to pay a premium for a product that will last longer before it needs to be replaced. Indian consumers prioritize spending more on at-home experiences to save on outdoor dining and entertainment expenses.

Luxury Segment: The Next Big Bet

The luxury segment within FMCG stands out as the fastest-growing category, with brands priced over two times the category average achieving remarkable success. Despite overall FMCG in India facing challenges to achieve double-digit growth, the premium segment consistently grows at double-digit rates across all markets and categories, driving half of the incremental sales for the Indian FMCG industry. The trend is visible particularly in the South and West zones.

Modern trade has become a critical launchpad for luxury products, particularly for smaller and medium-sized manufacturers who are outpacing larger players in this space. Meanwhile, in traditional trade, FMCG giants continue to dominate in terms of overall market penetration, though medium-sized players maintain a stronger foothold in the luxury segment.

According to NIQ, modern trade is playing a key role in introducing premium and luxury products to the Indian consumer. Of all new product launches in modern trade, 58% are from premium+ segment. This is significantly higher compared to traditional trade, where premium launches account for 38% of new products. As a result, medium and small manufacturers in modern trade are experiencing faster growth than larger, more established companies.

Health, Wellness, and Premium Ingredients in Focus

Indian consumers are increasingly prioritizing health and wellness in their purchasing decisions, particularly in the home and personal care sectors. The demand for superior-quality, natural, and chemical-free products with active ingredients as well as with proven benefits is driving premiumization in these categories. Similarly, healthy options are steering premiumization in food products.