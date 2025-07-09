PIB flags deepfake video of PM Modi endorsing fake Rs 1.25 lakh a day scheme - Here's how to stay safe

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) Fact Check unit has raised a red flag over a manipulated video circulating on social media, which falsely shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi promoting an investment scheme.

The video falsely shows PM Modi endorsing an investment platform promising daily returns of Rs 1.25 lakh on an initial investment of just Rs 21,000.

The government has categorically denied any affiliation with such a scheme, labelling the video as completely fake.

According to PIB, the video has been created using artificial intelligence-based deepfake technology to make it appear as though the Prime Minister is personally endorsing the scam. "Neither PM Modi nor the Government of India is associated with any such scheme. Citizens are advised to not fall for such fraudulent content," the fact-check unit said in an official clarification.

This isn't the first time deepfake content has been used to deceive the public. A similar fabricated claim recently surfaced online, falsely suggesting that the Prime Minister had launched another "earn Rs 10,000 per day" scheme. That too was debunked by PIB, which also exposed a fake website involved in the hoax.

These AI-powered scams exploit public trust by impersonating political leaders, banking authorities, and other credible figures. They do so by using hyper-realistic video or audio to push fraudulent investment platforms or extract sensitive personal data.

What are Deepfakes?

Deepfakes are artificial intelligence to generate convincing audio-visual media of real people, making it appear as if they said or did something they never actually did.

These tools are increasingly being weaponised by fraudsters to spread disinformation and conduct financial scams.

How to Stay Safe:

- Verify sources: Always cross-check any investment or scheme via official government websites or verified social media handles.

- Avoid suspicious links: Steer clear of unsolicited messages or videos promoting unrealistic returns.

- Never share sensitive data: No genuine scheme will ask for your OTPs, passwords, or banking details.