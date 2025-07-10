            

Who is Cindy Rose - WPP's new CEO succeeding Mark Read?

Over the past nine years, Cindy Rose has held key senior roles at Microsoft, including COO of Global Enterprise, where she focused on leveraging digital technologies and AI to drive large-scale business transformation.

By  Storyboard18Jul 10, 2025 12:11 PM
Who is Cindy Rose - WPP's new CEO succeeding Mark Read?
Rose spent 15 years at The Walt Disney Company, where she was elevated to the role of SVP and MD of Disney Interactive Media Group for EMEA.

Global advertising and communications company WPP announced today that Cindy Rose has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2025.

Rose will take over from Mark Read, who is stepping down after more than two decades at the company, including six years as CEO. Read will remain with WPP through the end of the year to support a smooth leadership transition.

A veteran of global tech, media, and telecom giants

Rose brings an impressive portfolio of experience across some of the world's most influential companies. Over the past nine years, she has held key senior roles at Microsoft, including COO of Global Enterprise, where she focused on leveraging digital technologies and AI to drive large-scale business transformation.

Prior to that, she served as President of Microsoft Western Europe and CEO of Microsoft UK, making her one of the most senior women in the tech industry globally.

Her career also includes high-impact leadership roles such as Managing Director of Vodafone UK's consumer business, and Executive Director of Digital Entertainment and Media Sales at Virgin Media.

Rose spent 15 years at The Walt Disney Company, where she was elevated to the role of SVP and MD of Disney Interactive Media Group for EMEA.

A familiar face at WPP

Although stepping into a new executive role, Rose is no stranger to WPP. She has served as a Non-Executive Director on the company's board since 2019, providing strategic guidance on digital transformation and digital innovation.

She holds dual British and American citizenship, and will divide her time between London and New York as she takes the helm of the global agency network.

Honours, education, and advisory roles

Cindy Rose was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2019 New Year Honours for her services to the UK technology sector.

She is a graduate of Columbia University and New York Law School, and currently serves as an Advisory Board Member at Imperial College Business School in London and McLaren Racing.


Tags
First Published on Jul 10, 2025 12:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Flipkart’s IoT Business Head Amrendra Saxena exits after 10 years

Flipkart’s IoT Business Head Amrendra Saxena exits after 10 years

Brand Makers

Mount Everest Breweries appoints Vinod Babu G as CEO

Mount Everest Breweries appoints Vinod Babu G as CEO

Brand Makers

Microsoft's Cindy Rose to succeed Mark Read as WPP CEO

Microsoft's Cindy Rose to succeed Mark Read as WPP CEO

Brand Makers

Ogilvy's Stacey Ryan Cornelius joins Burson as Global Chief Financial Officer

Ogilvy's Stacey Ryan Cornelius joins Burson as Global Chief Financial Officer

Brand Makers

When Hexit’s ‘How to Kill a Mosquito’ brought glory to India at Cannes Lions

When Hexit’s ‘How to Kill a Mosquito’ brought glory to India at Cannes Lions

Brand Makers

“Pulled the trigger” to shaking hands: Decades after Ratan Tata’s exit, Mamata Banerjee meets Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran

“Pulled the trigger” to shaking hands: Decades after Ratan Tata’s exit, Mamata Banerjee meets Tata Sons chair N Chandrasekaran

Brand Makers

Nithin Kamath slams ‘Dark Patterns’ in finance apps, says industry incentives often work against users

Nithin Kamath slams ‘Dark Patterns’ in finance apps, says industry incentives often work against users