Who is Cindy Rose - WPP's new CEO succeeding Mark Read?

Global advertising and communications company WPP announced today that Cindy Rose has been appointed as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective 1 September 2025.

Rose will take over from Mark Read, who is stepping down after more than two decades at the company, including six years as CEO. Read will remain with WPP through the end of the year to support a smooth leadership transition.

A veteran of global tech, media, and telecom giants

Rose brings an impressive portfolio of experience across some of the world's most influential companies. Over the past nine years, she has held key senior roles at Microsoft, including COO of Global Enterprise, where she focused on leveraging digital technologies and AI to drive large-scale business transformation.

Prior to that, she served as President of Microsoft Western Europe and CEO of Microsoft UK, making her one of the most senior women in the tech industry globally.

Her career also includes high-impact leadership roles such as Managing Director of Vodafone UK's consumer business, and Executive Director of Digital Entertainment and Media Sales at Virgin Media.

Rose spent 15 years at The Walt Disney Company, where she was elevated to the role of SVP and MD of Disney Interactive Media Group for EMEA.

A familiar face at WPP

Although stepping into a new executive role, Rose is no stranger to WPP. She has served as a Non-Executive Director on the company's board since 2019, providing strategic guidance on digital transformation and digital innovation.

She holds dual British and American citizenship, and will divide her time between London and New York as she takes the helm of the global agency network.

Honours, education, and advisory roles

Cindy Rose was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the 2019 New Year Honours for her services to the UK technology sector.