India grants a week's reprieve for social media platforms to combat deepfakes

The government met with social media intermediaries on Tuesday to address the rising concern of deepfake content on their platforms. The platforms have been given a grace period of seven days to take concrete actions.

Government sources told CNBC-TV18 that the meeting emphasised the need for stricter adherence to Information Technology (IT) Rules, specifically focusing on the challenges posed by deepfake content. Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar reportedly flagged instances of only partial compliance by some social media companies with the existing IT Rules pertaining to deepfakes.

Despite the seven-day extension, the government made it clear that there would be no relaxation in its approach. Companies failing to comply within the stipulated time frame may face stringent measures, including potential criminal action under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The warning issued by the government indicates that the safe harbor protection, granted under Section 79 of the IT Act, is contingent upon full compliance with the regulations addressing deepfakes.

Government officials highlighted that hosting deepfake content could lead to prosecution under specific provisions of the Indian Penal Code. The authorities expressed concerns about the potential misuse of deepfake technology and highlighted the importance of swift and effective measures by social media companies to curb its spread.