Indian Internet user base touched 881.25 million in March 2023: TRAI

India's internet user base continues its rapid expansion. As per TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India)’s Annual Report for 2023-2023, the user base number reached 881.25 million as of March 31st, 2023. This marks a significant increase of 56.37 million users compared to March 31st, 2022.

Driving this growth is the surge in broadband subscriptions, which jumped to 846.57 million in March 2023, compared to 788.29 million a year prior. This represents a 7.4 percent increase, highlighting the rising preference for high-speed internet access.

Talking about the growth the TRAI report said, “Numerous companies are building various layers such as network and computing, hardware, virtualisation tools, virtual worlds, economic infrastructure and experiences. Metaverse has several sophisticated technologies such as Blockchain, ARVR, cryptocurrency, AI, 3D reconstruction, IoT , etc. integrated in it. The application of metaverse includes building a smart city, entertainment, gaming, retail, remote working, education, tourism, and social networking."

On the other hand, at the end of the financial year 2022-23, the overall telecom subscriber base touched 1172.34 million in comparison to the subscriber base of 1166.93 million as on 31 March, 2023 registering an increase of 5.41 million subscribers during the financial year 2022-23.

The wireless subscriber base was 1143.93 million at the end of 31 March, 2023 in comparison to the subscriber base of 1142.09 million as on 31 March, 2022, registering a marginal increase of 1.84 million subscribers during the financial year 2022-23. The total wireline subscriber base as on 31 March, 2023 stood at 28.41 million as compared to 24.84 million subscribers on 31 March, 2022, registering an

increase of 14.37 percent during the year 2022-23.