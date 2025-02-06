India’s creator economy sees 322% growth, surpassing 4 million influencers in 2024: Qoruz Report

From 9,62,000 influencers in 2020, the creator economy has expanded to 4.06 million influencers in 2024, reflecting a 322% growth, as per latest report from Qoruz, an Influencer Marketing Intelligence Platform. The report highlights that the evolution of influencer marketing in India has been remarkable. As the industry gained momentum globally, India’s ecosystem emerged as one of the most dynamic markets, driven by creators who shape trends and lead conversations.

The Qoruz report analyzes the rise of influencers across categories, highlighting several key trends shaping the influencer marketing space. Gaming has been one of the fastest-growing categories, achieving 213% growth between 2020 and 2022 and reaching 4,67,000 influencers by the end of 2024.

Travel influencers have rebounded strongly after the pandemic, showing a 212% surge in 2023 and firmly establishing themselves as a critical part of the ecosystem. Parenting influencers have also shown steady growth, rising from 87,000 in 2020 to 3,62,000 in 2024, demonstrating the increasing demand for family-focused and relatable content.

Aditya Gurwara, Co-Founder and Head of Brand Alliances at Qoruz, remarked, "Influencers have moved beyond product endorsements to becoming strategic partners for brands. They create authentic, context-driven content that resonates deeply with audiences, making campaigns more impactful than ever before. Categories like Gaming, Travel, and Lifestyle are growing at an exceptional pace, and brands have an incredible opportunity to align with creators who truly understand their audiences. The key to success lies in building long-term relationships with these creators, leveraging data to identify the right fit, and creating campaigns that go beyond just reach to drive real engagement and trust. This isn’t just the future of marketing—it’s already shaping the present."

Categories such as Fashion, Beauty, and Tech have remained consistent performers, with Fashion leading the pack with 4,70,000 influencers by the end of 2024. The report also notes significant growth in niche categories such as Infotainment and Finance, which have rapidly gained traction. Infotainment recorded a 126% growth rate, while Finance grew by 91% between 2020 and 2022. By 2024, Infotainment influencers reached 2,03,000, and Finance grew to 2,32,000.

Looking ahead to 2025, Fashion, Arts & Entertainment, and Gaming are projected to lead in influencer numbers, with evolving audience preferences driving their growth. Fashion is expected to maintain its dominant position with 4,70,000 influencers, while Arts & Entertainment and Gaming are projected to reach 4,30,000 and 4,67,000 influencers, respectively. Beyond these leading categories, other segments have also shown notable growth. Health & Fitness, a category fueled by the post-pandemic focus on wellness, grew steadily, doubling its influencer base to reach 2,95,000 in 2024.

The Food category, despite a brief decline, bounced back to end 2024 with 2,42,000 influencers, driven by the rise of culinary enthusiasts and at-home chefs.