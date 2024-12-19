India's job market to grow 9% in 2025, driven by IT, Retail, and BFSI sectors: Foundit

India's job market is projected to grow by 9 percent in 2025, online platform foundit (formerly Monster APAC & ME) said.

According to the job platform, IT, retail, Banking/financial services, and telecommunication will be the top contributors that will drive growth.

The foundit has predicted that the IT-software jobs could see the growth of 15 percent in 2025, followed by the Retail sector (12 percent), Telecommunication (11 percent), and BFSI (10 percent), respectively.

However, advertising and Public relations; Logistics & Transportation, Automotive, and Energy sectors are likely to see a growth of 5 percent, 4 percent, and 2 percent, respectively in 2025.

Additionally, the rise of retail media networks and AI-driven workforce analytics will reshape talent needs in e-commerce, HR, and digital services. Organizations will look for professionals skilled in digital marketing, ad management, and HR analytics.

Emerging technologies and evolving business priorities will further shape India’s job market 2025. Innovations such as edge computing, quantum applications, and cybersecurity advancements are set to transform industries like Manufacturing, Healthcare, and IT, a report by foundit predicted.

Hiring for the roles like Finance & Accounts is projected to rise by 8 percent. Whereas HR oles will rise by 8 percent.

Marketing & Communications job roles could see a growth of 3 percent, especially in areas such as social media, content strategy, and AI-driven customer engagement.

Anupama Bhimrajka, Vice President of Marketing, foundit, said: “As we enter 2025, India’s job market looks set to broaden its horizons, with a projected 9% growth in hiring. Companies are not only looking for seasoned professionals but also broadening their search beyond established hubs. We believe this approach will create a healthier, more diverse environment— allowing businesses to access new talent pools and build a workforce aligned with future needs".