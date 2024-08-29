            
      E-commerce export hubs to create 2.25-2.75 lakh new jobs in India: Report

      Recent data by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship showed that online vendors have generated 15-16 million jobs, including 3-4 million for women

      By  Storyboard18Aug 29, 2024 1:05 PM
      The government’s plan to establish 50 e-commerce export hubs aims to create 2.25-​​2.75 lakh additional jobs.

      E-commerce export hubs are expected to generate 2.25-2.75 lakh new jobs, a report by TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship said.

      Notably, the government has planned to establish 50 e-commerce export hubs. Recent data showed that online vendors have generated 15-16 million jobs, including 3-4 million for women. The key job roles that have expanded in the e-commerce sector are marketing, merchandising, and management roles.

      The growing significance of the logistics industry is closely linked to the expansion of e-commerce hubs.

      The report mentioned that there has been a growing demand for specialized roles across various sectors including retail management, cross-border trade, logistics and supply chain coordination, global marketplace operation, digital payment solutions, data analytics, international career support, export compliance, international marketing, sustainability, and tech-enabled trade facilitation due to increasing integration of advanced technologies such as AI, robotics, data analysis and cybersecurity.

      However, only 10% of the logistics sector comprises formal players and only 4.5% of the workforce is skilled. The shortage of skilled workers, especially in areas like advanced equipment handling and complex international consignment management has hindered the sector's ability to harness new technologies fully.

      Only 41% of offline vendors engage in digital upskilling or creating new job opportunities.

      "India is making significant strides in transforming its economy by focusing on emerging sectors and integrating advanced technologies like AI. As part of this transformation, the government established 50 e-commerce export hubs that boost exports to $100 billion and strengthen India's global trade presence. These hubs are creating a demand for a highly skilled workforce, especially in the logistics sector, due to the rapid expansion of e-commerce. With logistics apprentices growing from 400 in 2018-19 to over 20,000 in 2023-24, and given the expansion of e-commerce hubs and the logistics sector, we project a 50% year-on-year increase in apprentices over the next three years," Ramesh Alluri, CEO of TeamLease Degree Apprenticeship said.


      First Published on Aug 29, 2024 1:05 PM

