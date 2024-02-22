Indonesia revenue-sharing law and Big Tech: Meta refuses to pay for news content shared on its platforms

Facebook-owner Meta said it believes that a new Indonesian law does not require it to pay news publishers for the content they voluntarily post to its platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. Meta asserts that the news content shared on its platforms originates from the publishers themselves and are not by Meta for commercial purposes.

On Monday, the president of Indonesia, President Joko Widodo signed into law a requirement that digital platforms pay media outlets that provide them with content. It is due to take effect in six months. The decree’s main aim is to ensure quality journalism and sustainability of mainstream media.

"Following multiple rounds of consultations with the government, we understand Meta will not be required to pay for news content that publishers voluntarily post to our platforms," said Rafael Frankel, Meta's director of public policy for Southeast Asia.