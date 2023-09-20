comScore

Influencer marketing to exceed $30 billion in 2023; India second fastest growing market in 2022

Influencer spend was driven by factors like an increase in time spent on social media by millennials and Gen Z, as well as an increase in the number of influencers, a majority of them nanoinfluencers.

By  Storyboard18Sep 20, 2023 5:16 PM
According to the report, microinfluencers were the fastest-growing category within the sector last year, up 30.5 percent from the year before compared to macroinfluencers at 27.7 percent.

Influencer marketing spend increased 21.5 percent in 2022 to $29 billion and is expected to go up 17 percent this year, reaching $34 billion, a report from media research firm PQ Media revealed. India was the second-fastest-growing market in 2022, followed by Japan.

The majority of that spend—about 76 percent—came from the US market, but PQ Media expects that share to shrink closer to 68 percent by 2027 as influencer marketing gains traction worldwide.

The report found that the recent surge in influencer spend was driven by factors like an increase in time spent on social media by millennials and Gen Z, as well as an increase in the number of influencers, a majority of them nanoinfluencers with fewer than 10,000 followers.

According to the report, microinfluencers were the fastest-growing category within the sector last year, up 30.5 percent from the year before compared to macroinfluencers at 27.7 percent. Microinfluencers are typically defined as those who have between 10,000 and 100,000 followers.

Some of the other factors driving the “consistent double-digit growth” of influencer marketing last year and this year, according to PQ, include: • Metric focus shifting away from “likes” to more results-focused data, such click-throughs. • Influencer marketing’s gaining legitimacy via things like college courses on the subject and industry conference programming. • Content becoming “more authentic and creative,” which can help boost engagement.


First Published on Sep 20, 2023 5:16 PM

Age limit should be imposed for usage of social media: Karnataka HC

Online gaming companies to lessen spend during ICC Men's Cricket World Cup amidst 28 percent GST

Pernod Ricard faces CCI probe

Delhi High Court passes order to protect Anil Kapoor from illegal use of his name, image and persona

Google begins automatic migration from Universal Analytics to Google Analytics 4

Delhi High Court denies PepsiCo's injunction request against Parle Agro

VDO.AI launches Dexter to leverage Generative AI algorithms

