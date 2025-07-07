            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • influencers-make-poor-founders-true-or-false-find-out-why-influencer-led-brands-struggle-to-scale-69383

'Influencers make poor founders': True or false? Find out why influencer-led brands struggle to scale

As the creator economy matures, influencers seeking to build startups face a tough lesson: personal brand alone won’t replace strong products, disciplined operations, and scalable business models.

By  Kashmeera SambamurthyJul 7, 2025 7:33 AM
'Influencers make poor founders': True or false? Find out why influencer-led brands struggle to scale
Vanga cited the examples of Mr Beast or Kylie Jenner who successfully transitioned to being entrepreneurs. Even creators like Ranveer Allahbadia and Raj Shamani were investing in long-term plays beyond content. (From left to right: Raj Shamani, Masoom Minawala and Ranveer Allahbadia)

“Influencers make poor founders,” Shantanu Deshpande, founder and chief executive of Bombay Shaving Company, declared in a LinkedIn post, questioning whether creators can translate personal brand equity into sustainable businesses. He argued that many influencers are distracted by the lure of social media validation, often prioritizing engagement and popularity over operational focus. “Influencers who want to build business? Find operators, structure equity that reflects fair value added, and see if that works,” he advised.

Vaibhav Gupta, co-founder and chief product officer at KlugKlug, a startup he launched in 2022 with former influencer Kalyan Kumar, acknowledged the concern. Still, he noted that some creators have successfully moved beyond the algorithm’s grip. These influencers, he said, “leverage their audience insights and focus on long-term goals beyond immediate social media metrics.”

Sreeram Reddy Vanga, chief executive and co-founder of Kofluence, an AI-driven influencer marketing firm, echoed both perspectives. He noted that creators who launched beauty or fashion brands did so initially because they lived within the category, not necessarily because they spotted a gap in the market. “Their knowledge coupled with visibility gave them the confidence to build something they could stand behind,” he said.

The conversation around influencer-led startups comes as India’s creator economy matures. According to Kofluence’s Decoding Influence report, the country has between 2.5 million and 3.5 million influencers, though only a fraction have attempted the leap into entrepreneurship.

Many, like Gupta and Kumar at KlugKlug, have focused on building deeper operational and technological capabilities. “We focused on creating a high-integrity product that could solve the blind spots in the industry—fake followers, irrelevant audience targeting, brand-audience misalignment and poor ROI clarity,” Gupta said. Their efforts won over large agency networks, including WPP, and helped position KlugKlug as a trusted partner for brands seeking influencer analytics.

Influencer-led startups often benefit from organic distribution and a direct line to engaged audiences, advantages most startups pay heavily to acquire. “They have a better instinctive grasp of what their audience wants,” Vanga said. However, he cautioned, “not all passion-led businesses scale.”

“Many end up competing in saturated markets without long-term moats. Their personal brand gives an initial halo, but that doesn’t replace product thinking, unit economics or a roadmap that isn’t tied to the founder’s face,” Vanga explained. The tension between audience expectations for authenticity and the business’s need for scalability can also create friction, he noted.

The path to sustainability, Vanga said, requires moving from “personality-driven to process-driven,” including building robust backend systems, diversifying acquisition channels and insulating the business from the volatility of personal fame.

Some creators have made that transition successfully. Ranveer Allahbadia’s Monk Entertainment, Raj Shamani’s House of X and Sharan Hegde’s 1% Club have built ventures rooted in their areas of expertise while developing teams and processes that extend beyond their personal brands. Other examples belong in the ultra-celebrity category with the likes of Anomaly, the haircare line from actor Priyanka Chopra, and HRX, the fitness brand co-founded by Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan, which found scale by bringing in professional operators.

“These founders are a good example of the balance between creator and business,” Vanga said. “They stayed close to their niche, built teams with complementary skills, and allowed the business to evolve without being overly dependent on their personal brand.”

Prasanth Naidu, chief marketing officer at Moneyview, noted that social-born fame influencer-led startups can attract investor interest, particularly in their early stages. “The real upside lies in the startup’s ability to convert audience attention into sustained engagement and repeat business—independent of the influencer’s ongoing involvement,” he said.

Not all ventures, however, find success. For Gupta, the takeaway for influencer-led startups is clear: focus on data-driven transparency and meaningful engagement instead of vanity metrics. “Emphasising long-term relationships over one-off campaigns also contributes to consistent brand growth,” he said.

Anirudh Sridharan, co-founder and head of product at HashFame, encouraged creators to shed the mindset that an audience will always buy, that real operators aren’t needed, and that branding alone will trump product quality. Vanga, meanwhile, offered a final reflection for creators seeking to transition into entrepreneurship: “Ask yourself, what would this brand look like without me as its face? If that question feels uncomfortable, it’s also a sign to double down on building a brand that has intrinsic value beyond the creator.”


Tags
First Published on Jul 7, 2025 7:33 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

CXO Moves: Exec movements across PepsiCo India, Mars Wrigley, Adidas India, VML and more

CXO Moves: Exec movements across PepsiCo India, Mars Wrigley, Adidas India, VML and more

Brand Makers

Don’t need more people who agree with everything: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s leadership test

Don’t need more people who agree with everything: Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s leadership test

Brand Makers

Zomato names Aditya Mangla as CEO of Food Delivery

Zomato names Aditya Mangla as CEO of Food Delivery

Brand Makers

JSW Paints elevates Ashish Rai to CEO, Decorative Paints

JSW Paints elevates Ashish Rai to CEO, Decorative Paints

Brand Makers

Nilesh Mazumdar steps down as CEO of Sheela Foam

Nilesh Mazumdar steps down as CEO of Sheela Foam

Brand Makers

Govt planning to introduce another promotional scheme for toy sector: Piyush Goyal

Govt planning to introduce another promotional scheme for toy sector: Piyush Goyal

Brand Makers

Balance, Boundaries and Burnout: JSW MG Motor’s Udit Malhotra on building a sustainable career

Balance, Boundaries and Burnout: JSW MG Motor’s Udit Malhotra on building a sustainable career