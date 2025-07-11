            
  • Home
  • digital
  • influencer-content-holds-2-2-higher-attention-than-average-digital-ads-kantar-74033

Influencer content holds 2.2 higher attention than average digital ads: Kantar

The average skip time for branded content in ads is 7.9 seconds while for influencer content, it is 17.8 seconds. Additionally, the average time viewers spend watching influencer content in ads is 1.4 times higher than other digital ads in India, according to a Kantar report.

By  Storyboard18Jul 11, 2025 11:26 AM
Influencer content holds 2.2 higher attention than average digital ads: Kantar
67% of the respondents said that they trust influencer recommendations more than traditional ads, as per Kantar report. (Image Source: Tintup)

Influencer content in advertisements (ads) grabs a longer attention span, with viewers staying 2.2 times longer on an ad before skipping it compared to average branded ads, according to Kantar.

According to its 'Creativity in Context' report, the marketing data and analytics company tested 1,350 ads released last year.

The average skip time for branded content in ads is 7.9 seconds while for influencer content (influencer promoted products/services), it is 17.8 seconds. Additionally, the average time viewers spend watching influencer content in ads is 1.4 times higher than other digital ads in India, it added.

The report also highlighted influencer content leads to 7% more purchase intent as compared with all digital ads (6%); 9% more brand favorability; and higher brand attributes (10%) than (7%) by all digital ads.

However, digital ads lead to more aided brand awareness (8%) than influencer content (3%) and higher message association (8%) than influencer content (2%).

The report further revealed that only 7% of influencer-led campaigns make it to the top 30% of adds that build long-term brand equity. This is significantly lower than 32% benchmark observed across general digital advertising.

Influencer Recommendations- More Trusted

According to Kantar, influencer recommendations are more trusted and considered more influential than traditional ads. 67% of the respondents said that they trust influencer recommendations more than traditional ads.

26% said that they prefer influencer recommendations but remain cautious. 4% said that they don't trust influencer recommendations and prefer traditional ads, while the rest were indifferent and find no impact or avoid content promoted by influencers.


Tags
First Published on Jul 11, 2025 11:26 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

Relief for PVR, BookMyShow as Bombay HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Relief for PVR, BookMyShow as Bombay HC allows convenience fees on online movie tickets

Digital

Madras HC directs MeitY to take down woman advocate’s private images, videos from internet within 48 hours

Madras HC directs MeitY to take down woman advocate’s private images, videos from internet within 48 hours

How it Works

Spoiled milk and rotten promises: Q-comm firms' hygiene lapses threaten FMCG brand ties

Spoiled milk and rotten promises: Q-comm firms' hygiene lapses threaten FMCG brand ties

Advertising

Google expands AI-driven ads in India, betting on generative search to power growth

Google expands AI-driven ads in India, betting on generative search to power growth

Brand Makers

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 52 crore apartment at The Camellias in Gurugram

Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal buys Rs 52 crore apartment at The Camellias in Gurugram

How it Works

Pocket FM sues Kuku FM parent Mebigo Labs over alleged show title infringement; seeks Rs 85.7 cr in damages

Pocket FM sues Kuku FM parent Mebigo Labs over alleged show title infringement; seeks Rs 85.7 cr in damages

Brand Marketing

Meta faces French antitrust heat over alleged ad market dominance

Meta faces French antitrust heat over alleged ad market dominance