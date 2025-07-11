Influencer content holds 2.2 higher attention than average digital ads: Kantar

ADVERTISEMENT
Influencer content in advertisements (ads) grabs a longer attention span, with viewers staying 2.2 times longer on an ad before skipping it compared to average branded ads, according to Kantar.
According to its 'Creativity in Context' report, the marketing data and analytics company tested 1,350 ads released last year.
The average skip time for branded content in ads is 7.9 seconds while for influencer content (influencer promoted products/services), it is 17.8 seconds. Additionally, the average time viewers spend watching influencer content in ads is 1.4 times higher than other digital ads in India, it added.
The report also highlighted influencer content leads to 7% more purchase intent as compared with all digital ads (6%); 9% more brand favorability; and higher brand attributes (10%) than (7%) by all digital ads.
However, digital ads lead to more aided brand awareness (8%) than influencer content (3%) and higher message association (8%) than influencer content (2%).
The report further revealed that only 7% of influencer-led campaigns make it to the top 30% of adds that build long-term brand equity. This is significantly lower than 32% benchmark observed across general digital advertising.
Influencer Recommendations- More Trusted
According to Kantar, influencer recommendations are more trusted and considered more influential than traditional ads. 67% of the respondents said that they trust influencer recommendations more than traditional ads.
26% said that they prefer influencer recommendations but remain cautious. 4% said that they don't trust influencer recommendations and prefer traditional ads, while the rest were indifferent and find no impact or avoid content promoted by influencers.