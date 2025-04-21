            
Infosys lays off another 240 trainees for failing internal assessments

The company is offering another career pathway for the trainees by providing sponsored external training to prepare them for potential roles in the BPM industry

By  Storyboard18Apr 21, 2025 3:16 PM
Infosys sacks 240 trainees. (Image: Pexels)

IT giant Infosys has laid off another 240 trainees who failed to pass the internal assessment tests. The latest round of layoffs comes after a month when Infosys sacked nearly 300 trainees in February.

According to media reports, Infosys sent a mail to the laid-off trainees, mentioning, "You have not met the qualifying criteria in the 'Generic foundation training program' despite the additional preparation time, doubt-clearing sessions, several mock assessments, and three attempts. As a result, you will not be able to continue your journey for the apprenticeship program,".

Infosys is offering free upskilling programs to support trainees who faced layoffs, in collaboration with NIIT and UpGrad.

Further, the IT major in its email wrote, "We have planned professional outplacement services to help you on that journey".

The company is offering another career pathway for the trainees by providing sponsored external training to prepare them for potential roles in the BPM industry.

In March, Infosys reportedly terminated 30-45 trainees from its Mysuru campus. Previously, the company sacked hundreds of trainees who had failed to pass the company’s internal assessments.

At that time, the IT organization said, "All freshers get three attempts to clear the assessment, failing which they will not be able to continue with the organization, as is also mentioned in their contract. This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients".

In the recently announced 4th quarter result, Infosys' voluntary attrition rate in the last-12-Month (LTM) increased to 14.1% in the March quarter of 2025 compared to 12.6% in the same period last year.

The company's headcount increased to 323,578 as of March 31, 2025, from 317,240 in FY24.


First Published on Apr 21, 2025 2:20 PM

